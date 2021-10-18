A Colorado Springs school district is conducting an internal investigation in response to an allegation that staff members were taping masks to students’ faces at one of its schools.

Chinook Trail Middle School, part of Academy District 20, received a complaint from the parent of a student late Friday afternoon, according to district spokeswoman Allison Cortez. The parent told a staff member that the student said teachers were securing masks to students’ faces with tape, Cortez said.

Reports of the incident spread across social media like a brushfire over the weekend, “with multiple versions of what happened and how it happened,” Cortez said. “We therefore decided we needed to investigate these allegations.”

District officials plan to interview more than 100 students and staff members in order to determine the credibility of the allegation.

“We started those interviews today and will work to complete them as quickly as possible,” Cortez said Monday.

The city’s largest school district issued a mask mandate for all students, staff and visitors, regardless of vaccination status, on Friday, Sept. 24.

