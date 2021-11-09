Colorado Springs teachers told students to tape masks to their faces, an investigation conducted by district staff revealed Tuesday morning.

In a Monday night meeting with families of Chinook Trail Middle School, district staff announced that while teachers themselves had not taped masks to students’ faces, they had told students to do so.

Students, district spokeswoman Allison Cortez said in a Tuesday morning press release, believed they were required to tape masks to their faces based on that directive.

“We are disappointed, both by the decisions made and the outcome of the investigation,” Chinook Trail Middle School principal Tom Andrew wrote in a letter to families. “More importantly, we are disappointed this event led to learning and social and emotional impacts to our students and their families.”

Four teachers had violated district policies and procedures, Cortez said, which the district had determined through an investigation that reached over ten teachers and one hundred students.

Those teachers, identified as part of the school’s Team 642, apologized to families through a letter provided to them Monday night.

“It was never our intent to cause anxiety, fear, confusion, or physical or emotional harm,” the team wrote. “To follow district policy and keep students engaged with in-person learning, our team made a mistake in our methods.

“Please accept our deepest and most heartfelt apologies,” they added.

Cortez said in the release that she wouldn’t discuss personnel matters as they related to the investigation, but said that “district administrative policy and procedure was followed to address the confidential personnel matters,” and that the teachers had discussed the situation with students Tuesday morning.