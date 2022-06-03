Michael Gaal, an Air Force Academy graduate who has been in multiple educational leadership positions in the private sector and in schools around the country, has been selected to be Colorado Springs School District 11's next superintendent, officials announced.
Gaal was unanimously selected as the district's next superintendent in a special board of education session Friday, district officials said.
“The search process for our next leader was extensive, rigorous, and inclusive of many D-11 stakeholders. All three finalists brought outstanding credentials and skillsets to the table. I am pleased the Board selected Michael Gaal as the next Superintendent. Mr. Gaal is a proven leader passionate about public education and is committed to collaboratively working with our staff to raise student achievement in D11," board President Parth Melpakam said in a release.
The board and Gaal will now enter contract negotiations, the release stated.
Gaal's predecessor Michael Thomas mutually agreed with the board to leave the district job back in March. Gaal was named a finalist at the beginning of May along with Tammy Clementi and Peter Hilts, who is the current chief education officer at District 49.
The three candidates interviewed publicly May 24, and Gaal stressed a need for the district to "grow their own" leaders and hire from within the district to combat staffing challenges and to forge relationships with local colleges.
Gaal was the deputy chancellor of innovation and systems improvement at District of Columbia Public Schools from 2017 to 2018; was chief of staff at Oakland Unified School District from 2016 to 2017; and the chief operating officer for the Education Achievement Authority of Michigan 2014 to 2015.
He was then a network leader for the EAA from 2015 to 2016.