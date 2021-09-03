A handful of parents gathered outside the District 11 administration building in Colorado Springs on Friday morning to protest a mask mandate they fear will extend to students.

Jennifer Bertram, a D-11 parent, told Gazette news partner KKTV, “I’m out here to really make sure that my child no longer has to wear masks because it’s really going to affect her health.”

Starting Tuesday, D-11 staff members will be required to wear masks and some parents told KKTV they are worried D-11 could expand the order.

“We know for a fact they will; it’s just a matter of time and we believe it’s going to be next Tuesday when they start masking all of our kids in elementary-level only for 30 days,” said Bertram.

