Colorado Springs Police Department is teaming up with city leaders and local school districts to launch a joint initiative aimed at addressing negative social media behaviors in local youth.
A panel of education, law enforcement and health care professionals on Thursday introduced the Challenge to Change plan, a citywide, multi-agency campaign that will focus on curbing social media abuse among teens. Surveys suggest that American teens spend up to nine hours a day online, with much of that time spent on social media. Extensive social media usage has proven harmful in a number of ways, panelists explained.
“When we have children and teenagers…having these times when they’re isolated, in their bedroom alone, they are targets of social media,” said Thomas Caughlan, Children’s Hospital Colorado’s manager of behavioral health. “It increases anxiety, it increases depression, and that ‘fear of missing out,’ and children don’t understand that their friends and their peers are putting out the best versions of themselves.”
Feelings of isolation, anxiety and depression have resulted in a 93% increase in emergency hospital visits by children and teens, Caughlan added.
In addition to a nationwide epidemic of cyberbullying, social media has played a role in recent threats and assaults in Pikes Peak-area schools. In early December, at least two students at Vista Ridge High School were victims of attacks that were planned, recorded, and later shared on social media. At about the same time, an online threat against Chinook Trail Middle School resulted in a police investigation.
“We’ll see students say ‘Let’s meet in Corridor A at lunchtime and go beat up Student X’,” said Harrison School District 2 Superintendent Wendy Birhanzel. “That’s a planned bullying activity that’s happening in schools across our city.”
Fear and grief brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic has caused many teens to turn to social media for comfort, said Corey Notestine, District 11’s executive director of wellness and student success. This can be a positive thing if it’s done in moderation, he said.
“But it often turns into negativity,” Notestine said. “All that bombardment of other loss, other grief…exacerbates the things that were already underlying.”
Negative feelings, worsened by social media, can lead to unhealthy coping mechanisms like drug use, he said.
Social media abuse is a multifaceted problem that requires a multifaceted solution, said Mayor John Suthers.
“This is a complex societal problem, not easily solved, but the city has the power to be somewhat of a convening body,” Suthers said. “We wanted to help by bringing together multiple organizations to impact this community-wide issue.”
Parents are often unaware of the extent of their kids’ social media usage and the impact it can have, Birhanzel said. She urged parents to carefully monitor their own social media use as well as their children’s, and to involve themselves in the online lives of their kids, even if it makes them uncomfortable.
“Be aware of what’s on social media. Ask those questions,” Birhanzel said. “Your student has had access to negative posts; I can guarantee you that. So please ask what they do when they get those negative posts.”
Suthers suggested that parents and students consider taking a 7-day social media break.
“We challenge everyone to prove that you’re not addicted to social media, that this hasn’t become so much a part of your life that you can’t do without it,” he said. “Make it a family project…see what the impacts on quality of life are if we don’t spend all day, every day, on social media.”
Curbing social media use, talking with students about the negative impact of cyberbullying, and knowledge of available resources can help stem the tide of harmful youth behavior in Colorado Springs, panelists said.
“We really, as a city, want to take our youth back and provide a safe place to grow up,” Birhanzel said. “In Colorado Springs, we want to stop the social media nonsense.”
For more information, visit www.coloradosprings.gov/challenge.