Approximately 40 students at a Colorado Springs high school staged a protest Friday, according to District 20 officials.
The protest took place during the lunch period at Liberty High School on Scarborough Drive in the northeast region of the city, district spokeswoman Allison Cortez said in an email. The hour-long demonstration was in opposition to “sexual misconduct among Liberty High School students,” Cortez said.
Security personnel and school leaders oversaw the gathering to ensure it was peaceful and safe, according to Cortez.
“We support our students' rights to peacefully protest and utilize their free speech,” Cortez wrote, adding that the district intends to contact the organizers of the protest to “fully understand its aims/goals.”
Attempts to contact Liberty High School officials were unsuccessful.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.