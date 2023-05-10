Harrison High School celebrated its multiple award-winning Principal of the Year Wednesday after he received two statewide recognitions for his leadership.

The Colorado Athletics Directors Association and the Colorado Association of Latino Administrators and Superintendents each named Principal Peter Vargas their respective Principal of the Year. Vargas tearfully attributed the awards to his staff and students at a school-wide assembly, inviting his administrative team onto the stage to support him during his speech.

“They just needed to put a name on it, so they picked me,” Vargas said. “This is all of ours. This is us.”

Vargas has more than three decades of education experience under his belt. He worked in Pueblo for years before moving into an executive position, which he felt was too far removed from day-to-day interactions with teachers and students, according to his wife, Callico Vargas. His move to Harrison in 2018 was a return to the relationship aspect of education that he loves.

Students know Vargas as a generous leader and one of the best high-fivers around. A trip to his office doesn’t carry a sense of fear as it might at other schools, according to student body President Trinity Lawler, because students know he will treat them with respect even in the face of discipline.

But his office is often the last place people can expect to find him, Lawler said. Instead, he’ll be walking the hallways and checking in with students. Each morning he makes his "good morning" rounds and offers his signature high fives. His daily announcements end with the same message, too: “If nobody has told you today that they love you, I do.”

“He says it all the time, but he means it all the time,” Lawler said. “It’s just the perfect way to start the day.”

Vargas’ CADA award “makes total sense” given his regular presence at weekend and evening sporting events, according to Mike Claudio, Harrison School District 2 assistant superintendent of personnel services. His passion and fire are tangible. That’s why Colorado has taken notice.

“We get emotional because he really does, he comes to everything,” Callico Vargas said. “He’s a huge cheerleader. He even comes up to the cheerleaders and cheers them on while they’re cheering.”

The second award carries a different significance. CO-ALAS is a professional association committed to the development and placement of Latino school administrators and to effectively serving Latino students.

At Harrison High School, where minority enrollment accounts for about 80% of students and half of the student body is Hispanic, representation is crucial, said Kathia Cintron Molina, International Baccalaureate program coordinator.

“It was powerful to see him win that award because of what it means and signifies for our students. I grew up never seeing a Latino principal be principal of the year, not even in my neighborhood,” Cintron Molina said. “That’s super-important for our community to be able to see people in high places that look like you, talk like you and have lived similar experiences as you because when you think you can’t, you’re gonna pull from those experiences.”

As a former student whose second language was English, Cintron Molina said relationships were central to her time in school and formed many of her core memories. Vargas understands the importance of relationship building, she said, and builds his leadership on trust and communication.

Trust, communication and love.

“Thank you for allowing me to serve as your principal, and I want to tell each and every one of you that I love you very much,” Vargas said.