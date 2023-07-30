After a student was killed in an auto-pedestrian crash outside a Colorado Springs high school, the city is tentatively eyeing the need for more school zones outside of its high schools.

A new school zone with five flashers was installed at Doherty High School in April in response to the death of 17-year-old Doherty student Giorgia Trocciola in March. But Colorado Springs’ long-held practice of installing school zones only around elementary and middle schools in areas with speed limits over 30 mph has been met with renewed opposition by school staff and parents beyond District 11.

All of School District 11’s high schools were built in the 1970s and ’80s when Colorado Springs was “predominantly a boundary system,” Superintendent Michael Gaal previously told The Gazette. Most students went to their neighborhood school, meaning fewer had to commute to school by car.

But the lack of school zones for high schools extends across developing districts too.

Currently, Academy District 20’s Discovery Canyon High School is the only high school that “appears to have an existing school zone” aside from Doherty, said city traffic engineer Todd Frisbie — but only because it shares a campus with its elementary and middle schools.

He said the practice can sometimes be attributed to a school already being surrounded by low-speed-limit neighborhood streets or low-volume roads, and even if there’s no school zone with timed flashers, many students have the option to use push-to-activate flashing crosswalks.

“With every school, we ensure that there is a safe route,” Frisbie said. “If (students) have to cross a major street, we make sure there’s a signalized location for them to cross.”

Installing school zones carries a hefty price tag. Costs could fluctuate from school to school depending on the needed number of flasher poles, which, equipped with a controller and solar panel, cost around $10,000 each.

Auto-pedestrian crashes related to school activity is also relatively rare, Frisbie said.

The city traditionally takes a data-driven approach in installing safety measures, and if analysis shows safety performance is worse than expected, safety measures are then identified to improve its performance. Most of his department’s money pool goes toward bolstering the safety of busy intersections, where the “most serious and fatal” crashes most often occur.

“It’s in the city’s best interest to spend those dollars where we potentially get the biggest reduction in those types of crashes,” Frisbie said. “It’s more than just about schools, it’s city-wide. There are other areas of safety that we’d like to improve, (so) we balance where the funding will best be utilized.”

But he has been working with school districts, including District 11, 20 and 2, that have reached out about installing them outside their high schools, he said.

“Anecdotally, I don’t think I’ve heard any parent, guardian, or staff member say they don’t want school zones near their schools,” District 11 spokesperson Devra Ashby said in a written statement. “It would be nice to have them at all of our schools.”

In neighboring D-20, a spokesperson said the district requested the city conduct traffic studies at Rampart, Liberty and Pine Creek high schools and to consider including nearby middle schools in those studies.

Frisbie said the city has not formally identified the next school zone candidates, but after conducting traffic studies and considering enrollment size, schools adjacent to busier roads with higher speeds would likely be prioritized.

Caught speeding in a school zone? There is an upside, Frisbie noted.

All speeding tickets issued in a school zone have a surcharge that goes to the city’s school safety program, a pool of money used to maintain flashers and that is distributed to schools to help offset the costs of hiring crossing guards. There’s often leftover money annually to spend on capital improvement projects, too.

“The incident at Doherty wasn’t like a wake up moment for us,” he said of the city traffic depart- ment. “We have been involved in the schools and school safety for decades.”