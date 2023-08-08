Colorado Springs School District 11 is expanding its emerging unified sports program this school year with support from Special Olympics Colorado.

Just a year after the district’s unified athletes took to basketball courts and bowling lanes for the first time, Special Olympics Colorado recognized D-11 as its first showcase district in the region. The new partnership will provide financial support by way of jerseys, equipment, transportation and other tangibles.

The program partners student athletes who have intellectual and physical disabilities with those who do not, fostering a sense of inclusivity and bringing sports opportunities to all. The district’s four traditional high schools — Coronado, Doherty, Mitchell and Palmer — will offer bowling, basketball and new track and field unified sports teams this year with plans to expand as the program continues to grow.

“This is an exceptional partnership between The Colorado Springs School District 11 and Special Olympics Colorado, emphasizing our board and district’s commitment to an inclusive educational experience,” Superintendent Michael Gaal said in a written statement to The Gazette. “Imagine students who once didn’t have an opportunity to participate in any sports now have the opportunity to be three-sport athletes. As the region’s first showcase district, we are demonstrating with passion what is possible when barriers are removed and highlighting the importance of a supportive atmosphere for all students.”

The inaugural season was largely a pilot for what was to come, according to district Director of Athletics and Activities Chris Noll. D-11 “dabbled” with the idea as it gauged the interest of its students and support of its staff.

The season saw instant success.

Each high school quickly jumped on board in arranging staff to help run the events. Roughly 50 athletes and 50 partners participated in bowling, Noll said, and basketball teams had 10-15 unified athletes each. That show of excitement gave the program the momentum it needed to launch into its second year with an expansion mindset.

“The energy at all these events was second to none,” Noll said.

In addition to Special Olympics Colorado’s support, the Colorado High School Activities Association will also sanction bowling teams at each high school this fall.

“We’re going to go full schedule, full throttle, full games, pack the gyms, bring the bands. The whole nine yards,” Noll said.

The district’s palpable passion and like-minded goals were an instant draw for Special Olympics Colorado, said Sam Parker, the organization’s southeast region unified champion schools coordinator. Special Olympics Colorado serves more than 20,500 athletes in the state and is the local branch of a global organization.

“Once you see unified programming in action, you just immediately get it. You get why this is so important. You get the drive behind people like us at Special Olympics Colorado to have this in our schools,” Parker said. “I think we’re going to be an excellent team.”

The district this summer signed Special Olympics Colorado’s first “memorandum of understanding,” which brought unified programming to all K-12 schools. Although Special Olympics works with isolated schools throughout the Colorado Springs area, Parker said D-11 is the first district-wide partner.

In time, Parker said Special Olympics Colorado will help D-11 establish a “red shirt rookies” program in its elementary schools in which students learn the basics of inclusivity and sports in a noncompetitive setting. Unified sports offerings will also expand to the middle schools.

Noll said the district’s K-8 plans are “still in the works” as it focuses first on getting its high school programming off the ground. Those interested in participating in this year’s unified sports teams will have an opportunity to sign up at their respective high schools once classes resume. Bowling will run in the fall, basketball in the winter and track and field in the spring.

“All kids deserve the ability to have opportunities,” Noll said. “Opportunities to compete, opportunities to learn, the life lessons that come from sport, and the ability to have fun while competing with friends. To me, it warms your heart and it puts a smile on your face because it is a perfect example of all kids having opportunities.”