Colorado Springs School District 11 expects to shed seven schools from the state’s low-performing accountability watch list this year, cutting that list nearly in half, D-11 predictive data analysis shows. Three other watch-list schools project positive gains.

School leaders celebrated the upward momentum at a news conference on Wednesday while emphasizing there are still significant improvements to be made.

“That is unprecedented growth and achievement, but the work doesn’t stop here,” school board President Parth Melpakam said. “The strategy that we have put in place, this outcome shows that it is working. And it’s going to take some time to change this district, but we are invested in this and are going to go into this with urgency.”

This time last year, D-11 had nearly quadrupled its number of low-rated schools from four to 15 to include more than a quarter of its campuses, five of which received the lowest possible state rating. This year marks the first net positive watch-list shift in at least five years.

Melpakam and Superintendent Michael Gaal credit the change in tides to closely aligning money and resources with students in the classroom by way of new scholarship initiatives, increased teacher pay to one of the highest in the region, investment in pathway schools that cater to students’ specific interests in areas like arts or STEM and a restructured principal management team.

Administrators also engaged more directly with priority watch-list schools last year, measuring and visiting those schools three times more than others, according to Gaal.

“Putting your money where your mouth is and against the area of need is the way to deliver results,” Gaal said.

The Colorado Department of Education’s student performance framework serves as an accountability system for schools and districts by gauging student outcomes and assigning points based on three performance indicators: achievement, growth and postsecondary workforce-readiness. Using a percentage of those earned points, CDE then assigns ratings to determine which schools require extra support and what level of accreditation districts will receive.

D-11 schools saw a projected net improvement of 15 ratings, according to D-11’s 2023 predictive data analysis. Schools that meet state expectations are rated performance, and schools that fall just short are rated improvement.

Especially low-performing schools in need of more drastic changes are given priority improvement or turnaround ratings and are put on a so-called accountability clock. These schools have about five years to demonstrate improvement and escape the watch list or else they could face outside intervention from the Colorado State Board of Education up to and including a change in oversight, conversion to a charter school or closure.

The district anticipates the following gains under CDE’s student performance framework this year:

West Middle School and Adams Elementary School make the largest jumps, each improving three ratings from turnaround to performance.

Martinez and West elementary schools also achieve performance status, each jumping two ratings from priority improvement.

Carver, Fremont and Penrose elementaries each improve one rating from priority improvement to improvement status.

Galileo School of Math and Science, Midland Elementary and Mitchell High each improve one rating from turnaround to priority improvement status.

District projections indicate eight schools will remain on the state’s watchlist.

“We set an audacious goal to (halve) that list in one year. Many people snickered and thought that was impossible,” Gaal said. “Not only did we (halve) that list. We took five schools we were watching on a turnaround status and moved all of them up at least one level. … We had several schools that did more than the impossible: They leaped several state rating levels in one year.”

Twain Elementary is the only D-11 school expected to drop in this year’s ratings, moving one tier down from priority improvement to turnaround. Columbia Elementary, Swigert Aerospace Academy, Audubon Elementary and Mann Middle remain at last year’s priority improvement status.

School districts receive accreditation ratings under a similar tiered system. For satisfactory accreditation, a district must earn 56% of possible points under the student performance framework. Districts in the lowest tier are placed on turnaround plans for receiving less than 34% of performance indicator points. High-scoring districts are accredited with distinction.

In 2019 D-11 received 49.7% of potential points, marking the district as low performing and accredited with an improvement plan.

CDE paused its accountability ratings in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, but when scoring resumed last year the district dropped to 47.1%.

Mitchell High School was in the most precarious position after dropping in 2022 to turnaround status following four consecutive years on the state’s watch list.

Earlier that spring Mitchell and District 11 leaders presented a comprehensive plan before the state board demonstrating how they would improve student outcomes. The board approved, thereby pausing Mitchell’s accountability clock until 2024 in order to implement the new strategy.

Part of the district’s efforts this year included the creation of the Mitchell Promise, which pledges two years of free college tuition at Pikes Peak State College for qualifying graduates who maintain a certain GPA.

“How do we use money to incentivize students to remain engaged in high school to ensure that they have a pathway to Pikes Peak State College?” Gaal said. “It’s not how fast you can spend it. It’s can you spend it as close to the student as possible?”

This year’s projection suggests Mitchell is moving in the right direction.

CDE updates its ratings each year following the release of state test scores. This year’s Colorado Measures of Academic Success scores show the district remains below state average in both math and English, with just 27.1% of students meeting or exceeding expectations in math and 35.8% meeting or exceeding expectations in English. In context D-11 leaders say those numbers actually have positive implications.

D-11 students improved on average by 1.2 percentage points in English and 3.2 percentage points in math, the latter of which was the biggest improvement in either subject in the Pikes Peak region.

“We still have a long way to go,” Gaal said. “We are still not meeting state standards. We still have special populations that are woefully behind, but we have proven that a strategy supported with clear governance by the board of education and then the support of intentional adults on behalf of every student means that we can not only (halve) the list in one year, but get to a space where all of our schools are graded at performance.”