Colorado Springs School District 11 is expanding its promise scholarship program to include all graduating seniors of district high schools. Those who obtain a minimum 2.5 GPA and meet other requirements will receive scholarships to Pikes Peak State College covering all tuition, fees and required books.

The district first unveiled its promise scholarship in December as an exclusive incentive to Mitchell High School students. The Bruni Foundation joins the partnership as an added collaborator, making the expansion possible.

"There will be young people who will have jobs and life skills that they wouldn't have had," said Jerry Bruni, a representative of the Bruni Foundation. "The impact of this is immense."

To be eligible, students must graduate from a D-11 charter or high school with a minimum 2.5 GPA, achieve a minimum 90% high school attendance rate, qualify for in-state tuition, complete a FAFSA and/or Colorado Application for State Financial Aid, enroll at PPSC within 18 months of graduation and maintain a minimum 2.0 GPA at PPSC.

Promise students receive mentoring and coaching support once enrolled to ensure they have resources throughout their time in college, according to PPSC Coordinator of Promise Scholarship Programs Krista Wallace. Students also have access to workshop opportunities, resume building and more skill development to prepare them for post-graduation success.

The program was a welcome surprise for Mitchell High School graduate Alyssa Frescaz, a first-generation student navigating the college process for the first time. She was among the 41 class of 2023 graduates participating in the program’s inaugural year.

"It was almost like a breath of fresh air to realize that there were people that had my back and wanted to support me to be able to at least step into the college pool and be able to give me money, and give me financial support, and all around support to be able to start college and finish it the right way instead of having to do it all by myself with parents who might not have been able to help me," Frescaz said.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

The initial promise scholarship for Mitchell High School students was part of a three-factor effort to improve the once-beleaguered school’s achievement alongside staff incentive pay and community nonprofit partnerships. In 2019, Mitchell was on the verge of outside intervention that could have resulted in closure after years of poor performance and low state accreditation ratings.

This year, the school moved up a tier in its accreditation rating for the first time since 2014.

Last year, the school’s graduation rate sat at 63%, well below the state’s average of 82%, according to Colorado Department of Education data.

This year, that rate rose to 94%, Principal George Smith announced at the May graduation ceremony. The class of 2023 also raked in more than $1.5 million in scholarships.

“It closes that gap for students like Alyssa, but it further motivates kids who are in high school right now that might not see that there is a pathway for them,” Superintendent Michael Gaal said. “If you want to go to college, come to District 11. We’ll find a way for you to get there.”

The program has enough funding to support about five graduating classes, according to Gaal. However, the "last dollar scholarships" are dependent upon usage: less-than-anticipated need means funds may stretch longer, while more-than-anticipated student participation means they could dry up sooner.

D-11 and PPSC will seek permanent funding to solidify the promise program for years to come.

"The word out in the community is we need more of these partnerships, so people who are listening, please partner with us," board President Parth Melpakam said. "Reach out to Superintendent Gaal, and let’s get this going.”