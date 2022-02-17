A Colorado Springs photographer and businesswoman recently made a monetary donation to Fountain-Fort Carson High School’s Army Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps program.
It was the fifth straight year that Heather Sams, of Spoiled Rotten Photography, raised funds to support the cadets. But this year’s donation was significantly larger than anything she had managed before, so she wanted to present it in a way that would maximize the surprise.
The previous four annual fundraisers each netted about $4,000, according to Sams. But this year, her studio was able to raise a whopping $10,000.
“The donation this year was much bigger than anything we’ve done before, so I wanted to do it in a way that would surprise them,” said Sams, an Army veteran. “I love surprises.”
Mission accomplished.
When Sams unveiled the oversized presentation check in a small “reveal” ceremony, the cadets and instructors were astounded by the amount, according to instructor John Tatom.
“We were stunned,” said Tatom, a retired lieutenant colonel. “What a gracious gift she has given us.”
Sams raised the funds through her portrait studio. Her small, three-person shop took photos of each JROTC student, usually in dress uniform, and sold portrait packages to their families. She then donated 100% of the profits to the program.
“All her time, all her effort, and she doesn’t keep a dime for herself,” Tatom said. “She gives it all right back to the program.”
The studio prepared portrait packages for more than 200 students, a process that took about three months, Sams said.
“It was hard work,” she said. “But it was worth it to be able to empower these kids with the ability to take trips or enter competitions that they might not otherwise be able to afford.”
“These kids enter the program to explore possibilities,” Sams said. “The hope is that this will further their opportunities to explore, purchase equipment and go places.”
Over the past five years, Sams and her studio have donated about $25,000 to the program, Tatom said.
“We did the math after she made this year's donation, and we couldn’t believe it,” he said. “What she has done for us is amazing.”
This year, Bank of Colorado joined in the giving, contributing an additional $500 to the JROTC program, Sams said.
“We were blessed to partner with Bank of Colorado,” Sams said. “They care about community, and it shows.”
Sams said she will continue to raise funds for the program for as long as she is able.
“I have always said that my little photography business is a tiny fish in the massive ocean of commerce,” Sams said. “But God does big things through tiny fish sometimes.”