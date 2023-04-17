A Colorado Springs-based STEM team composed entirely of homeschooled students recently won a statewide science competition for the second time in three years.

Homeschool Science Colorado bested more than two dozen of the state’s best STEM teams to win the high school division of Colorado’s Science Olympiad tournament. The team won its first-ever state title — and the first win by a Colorado Springs team in a decade — in 2021, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Established in 1984, the Science Olympiad applies science-based principles and techniques to competitive events, infusing the event with a sports-like atmosphere. It’s an academic track meet for the state’s (and nation’s) fastest young STEM minds, where critical thinking and problem solving take the place of running and jumping.

The contest consists of five categories of events: life, personal and social science; earth and space science; physical science and chemistry; technology and engineering design; and inquiry/nature of science.

Some events are written exams, while others involve laboratory work or engineering builds.

The competition was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. In 2021, it was conducted virtually, with competitors participating from their homes. Some teams from brick-and-mortar schools struggled with the remote contest, but in many ways, it played to HSSC’s strengths.

“During that year, a lot of these teams didn’t have the support of their institutions, because their schools were still learning how to deal with the pandemic, so they were on their own,” said Cindy Puhek, a mother of six. “We’re used to that. We’re used to turning our kitchen into a lab, or marking out a competition track in our garage. It was more foreign to them, and it gave us an advantage.”

In 2022, the state Olympiad was held in-person, at University of Colorado Colorado Springs. With its built-in advantage gone, and decimated by graduations and relocations, HSSC still managed to place second.

“We were small to start with, and we had several graduate, a couple of students moved away with their families, and a couple just quit,” Puhek said. “So we were pretty well decimated. But the team still did an outstanding job.”

This year, the team was at full strength, with nearly 100% retention from last year’s team, Puhek said. The high school team beat Fort Collins-based Fossil Ridge High School, a longtime rival. In the middle school division, HSSC narrowly lost to Preston Middle School, another nemesis. (Fossil Ridge and Preston both placed second in the 2021 Olympiad.)

“They’re excellent,” Puhek said of the rival schools. “They have a lot of wonderful competitors, and I think they would say the same about us.”

In recent years, as education has increasingly become a political battleground, homeschooling has come under criticism in some circles. But Puhek believes homeschooling, when done properly, encourages students to take a more proactive role in their education.

“You can’t be a passive learner (as a homeschooled student),” said Puhek, a former STEM educator who holds a master’s degree in chemistry from Rice University. “You have to be very actively engaged and involved in your education. I think the best scientists are active learners as well.”

Team member Zoe Wampler agrees with Puhek’s assertion.

“(Homeschooling) teaches you how to learn in a way that maybe public school doesn’t,” she said. “You learn how to study, and how to find information for yourself, and that actually can help prepare you really well for college, when you’re not spoon-fed everything.”

Puhek, who is in her fifth year as HSSC’s head coach, said the sporting atmosphere of the Science Olympiad is beneficial for students.

“It gives you a feeling that you are a part of something bigger than just yourself,” she said. “You know that your success lends to everyone else’s success, and that if you fail, you kind of pull everybody down with you. It helps create a sense of accountability, just like on a sports team.”

Puhek’s son, Hudson, is nearing the end of his final year of Science Olympiad. A senior who will attend either UCCS or the Air Force Academy in the fall, Hudson credits the STEM competition with deepening his love of science.

“From a very young age, I’ve always enjoyed figuring out how things work,” said Hudson, who plans to study aerospace engineering. “That’s really what science is — figuring out how the universe works as a whole. Engineering applies that to better everyone around you.”

The competition also affords the opportunity to meet and interact with other STEM-minded kids, Puhek said.

“It helps them find their people,” she said. ““It’s pretty rare to find a group of 15- to 17-year-olds hanging out, eating pizza and talking about quantum mechanics or astrophysics. But I’ve seen it.”

In May, Homeschool Science Colorado will go up against hundreds of the country’s best young STEM minds in the national Science Olympiad at Wichita State University. Hudson, for one, is looking forward to the challenge.

“Every team is exceptional at Nationals,” he said. “The level of difficulty is much higher.”

“It’s just a knock-down, drag-out fight,” Puhek said. “Of course, we’d love to win, but we’re hoping to place respectably.”