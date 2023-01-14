Educating Children of Color, a Colorado Springs-based educational nonprofit, kicked off Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend in a big way on Saturday with its 16th annual summit.
Hundreds of students, parents and educators flocked to Colorado College for the super-seminar, held in person for the first time in three years. The past two summits were conducted virtually.
“You don’t get to make the same personal connections when it’s done virtually,” said volunteer and former ECOC board member Janelle Sisneros. “The energy’s not the same. We’re excited to be back in person.”
It’s no accident that the summit takes place on the weekend leading up to the civil-rights leader’s birthday, said ECOC founder and director Regina Walter.
“We feel strongly about his legacy and about his dream. And one of the ways to try to bring that dream about is through equitable education,” Walter said. “It also helps that it’s a three-day weekend, and teachers feel a little better about giving up their Saturday if they have an extra day off.”
The purpose of the summit is twofold, Walter said: to help students learn about higher education while learning a bit more about themselves; and to put educators together with child welfare professionals to develop strategies for retaining and inspiring students.
“I think kids get touched here, and it makes a difference in their lives forever,” she said. “I think that’s true of professionals, as well. A lot of them come here because they need (professional development) credits, but they walk out of here inspired, and they are going to inspire kids.”
Helping kids believe in themselves is critical to fulfilling the nonprofit’s mission statement: “To dismantle the cradle-to-prison pipeline for children of color and children in poverty, through education.”
Before she founded Educating Children of Color in 2007, Walter, a former juvenile court judge, was a part of that pipeline — a combination of socioeconomic forces and institutional biases that can funnel young people of color, and children living in poverty, into the criminal justice system.
Since its inception, ECOC has given out more than $500,000 in scholarships and educational gifts, according to Walter.
“But we do more than just hand out money,” said ECOC board President Cynthia Jacquet. “We’re setting kids up for success. The more they know about the resources available to them, the better their chances are.”
The daylong Summit was a veritable feast of educational and career information. Dozens of educators, professionals and speakers from the Colorado Springs area and across the U.S. held sessions on construction, skilled trade, archaeology, the food industry, transportation and a host of other career opportunities. College and SAT preparatory sessions were also available. Adults attended sessions on equity in education, LGBTQ+ issues, self-healing from traumatic stress, and other valuable information.
The main event, however, was the scholarship and award ceremony in Reid Arena. For the scholarships, students were required to fill out an application and, in some cases, write an essay. The 10 educational gifts, each worth $500, were essentially door prizes, awarded randomly.
Hundreds of hopeful students and parents packed the stands in the athletic pavilion, cheering wildly as each scholarship or educational gift was awarded. All told, 35 scholarships worth more than $150,000 were granted, along with the $500 prizes and 22 laptop computers.
Emmanuel Sogunle received a $5,000 law school scholarship, sponsored by Colorado Springs-based law firm Sherman & Howard.
“I’m really excited,” said Sogunle, who has yet to choose a law school. “This has been a great weekend.”
Promis Bruno, a social worker, is currently enrolled in the principal licensure program at UCCS, so she was pleased to receive one of the $500 educational gifts.
“Every little bit helps,” Bruno said.
Nyma Watkins, who will be the first person in her family to attend a four-year college, received the USAA/ECOC Racial Equity STEAM Scholarship, valued at $15,000.
“This means everything,” said Watkins, who plans to study computer science. “My future starts today!”
Watkins’ mother, Nicole Lorenzana, was beside herself with emotion. Their family has seen its share of financial struggles of late, including a brief period of homelessness, Loranzana said.
“But (Nicole) never stopped doing her work,” she said. “I can’t tell you how proud I am of her.”
Some students high-fived their friends or hugged their crying parents. Others were eager to show off their brand-new laptops. Walters watched it all, and smiled.
“This is why we do this,” she said. “We spark people’s genius here.”