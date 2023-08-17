As students across Colorado make gradual progress in bridging the pandemic-induced state test score gap, Colorado Springs-area students are trailing on average in their strides for improvement.

Students this year displayed especially strong resiliency in mathematics, with statewide averages for the subject improving over 2022 in every grade. More growth is still needed to reach pre-COVID numbers, however, as significant portions of students still fail to meet expectations.

Released Thursday, preliminary Colorado Measures of Academic Success 2023 test scores show students trended modestly upward statewide compared to last year, recovering on average 0.5 percentage points in English Language Arts with 43.7% of students meeting or exceeding expectations. In math, students improved 1.4 percentage points with 32.9% meeting or exceeding expectations. In 2019, those numbers were 45.8% and 34.7%, respectively.

Students in grades three through eight take annual CMAS tests in math and English Language Arts. Students in fifth, eighth and 11th grades take CMAS science assessments.

“We noted (in 2021) that we saw more of a drop in math than we had in the area of English Language Arts, and that was one of the calls we made for attention,” said Colorado Department of Education Chief Assessment Officer Joyce Zurkowski. “We are now seeing the reverse of that, which is we’re seeing in some cases hints of faster recovery (in math). Some of that is just due to the fact that there was a more significant drop (in math), so there’s more room to go in terms of going back up.”

Locally, 10 districts fell below the state’s average percentage in English. For math, that number is 13.

CMAS test scores show Colorado Springs districts averaged a 0.67-percentage-point drop to 41.2% of students who meet or exceed expectations in English and a 0.69-percentage-point drop to 29.3% of students meeting or exceeding expectations in math. The region falls below state averages.

Of the 17 school districts in the area, just two — Colorado Springs School District 11 and Widefield School District 3 — saw improvements in both math and English this year.

“I think it’s just really clear that (improvement requires) laser focus on a clear governance model that understands the role of the administration. I am given the authority and the accountability to get these results,” said D-11 Superintendent Michael Gaal. The district improved on average by 1.2 percentage points in English and 3.2 percentage points in math, the biggest improvement in the region. “Everybody else is confused. Everybody else thinks that the board is supposed to be knee deep in the school.”

After a 2021 shakeup to the D-11 school board, the district established a new approach to achievement. The board hired Gaal last year to right the trajectory for a district hemorrhaging students and struggling with achievement.

About one-third of D-11 schools last year were placed on a state watchlist due to low ratings, risking state intervention if performance didn’t improve. CMAS scores are among the metrics used to determine school watchlist and turnaround status.

This year, Gaal and board President Parth Melpakam say they project their watchlist schools will be reduced by at least half thanks in part to its achievement growth. Official announcements are expected next week.

Although D-11 still falls short of the state average and of pre-pandemic performance, leaders celebrate this year’s seemingly modest growth as a sign of success for a number of recent mediation efforts: increasing instructional hours; adding teacher supports; raising rigor expectations; and investing in pathway schools, which focus on specific skills like STEM or arts to cater to students' individual interests.

“We are chopping off the tail, which is where kids are not meeting expectations, and at the same time we are growing the head, so we are having kids who exceed expectations also grow. That two-part strategy is very difficult to deliver on,” Gaal said.

Locally, Manitou Springs School District 14 and Calhan School District RJ-1 are the only two districts to have met and exceeded 2019 test scores in both math and English, according to CDE data.

Manitou Springs Assistant Superintendent Eric McMartin attributed the success to D-14’s commitment to leadership development and focus on professional learning communities, which give teachers time to develop shared goals and success measures.

Even as it rises above previous years, D-14’s math score remains below the state average at 29.7%, marking it as an area of focus.

D-14 implemented a new math curriculum resource in K-8 classrooms last year to buttress its achievement efforts for the subject, expecting to see an “implementation dip” in test scores as teachers and students familiarized themselves with its content. Scores instead held steady.

“We really treat last year in those kindergarten- through eighth-grade years as a baseline. This is kind of our starting point,” McMartin said. “Now, how do (teachers) creatively augment, if you will, to make sure that they reach each student?”

Other districts have struggled to stop the pandemic achievement slide. Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8 and Miami Yoder School District 60 JT achieved their lowest respective scores in both subjects since COVID. D-8 dropped 1.2 percentage points to 20% in math and 0.7 percentage points to 31.9% in English, for which it experienced its third straight year of decline. Miami Yoder dropped 3.4 percentage points in math to 18.2% of students meeting or exceeding expectations and 2 percentage points in English to 29.6%, which is equal to its 2019 score.

Rural districts Cripple Creek-Victor RE-1 and Hanover 28 fall in the bottom 10 statewide, placing a respective 157 and 159. Just over 5% of Cripple Creek-Victor students met or exceeded math expectations, with Hanover fairing slightly better with 10%.

Still, a Gazette data analysis found two local districts, Cheyenne Mountain 12 and Lewis-Palmer 38, placed first and sixth in the state for their average test scores.

With this year’s successes and tribulations in mind, the state’s superintendent of the year, Harrison School District 2’s Wendy Birhanzel, cautions that one test cannot tell the whole story. Birhanzel was chosen to chair a state accountability committee to assess what a successful school looks like and how other attributes unrelated to test scores might factor into that equation in the future.

Birhanzel’s district is the most racially diverse in Colorado Springs, and its CMAS scores remained stagnant this year after experiencing the region’s biggest jump in 2022. The Gazette’s data analysis places D-2 at 73 statewide and number 10 of 17 local districts, notching just above D-11.

“Overall, our district’s scores tell the story that our students in a diverse district are outperforming their peers in other like districts. Is there more work to do? Absolutely,” Birhanzel said. “Our kids are beating the odds.”

Gazette contributor Evan Wyloge provided the data analysis of Colorado Measures of Academic Success test scores.