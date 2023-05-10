Several Colorado Springs-area schools are receiving national recognition for their STEM programming.

Ridgeview Elementary School, Scott Elementary School, St. Mary’s High School and Talbott STEAM Innovation School are four of nearly 500 honorees across the country named in this year’s batch of Project Lead the Way Distinguished Schools. This annual one-year designation recognizes schools committed to increasing student access, engagement and achievement in PLTW’s PreK-through-12 curriculum.

The nonprofit is a “national standard” for STEM in primary and secondary education, said math and engineering teacher Mike Kloenne, who led fundraising efforts to bring the curriculum to St. Mary’s and reinvigorate its programming about a decade ago. He has helped raise roughly $400,000 to date in order to keep the curriculum at the school, he said, because college offices recognize PLTW as a mark of excellence on students’ applications.

The small private school with a total enrollment of less than 300 has seen recent PLTW students go on to high-achieving universities such as Notre Dame, Purdue and Villanova, Kloenne said.

“When they bring in students into their engineering program that have PLTW, they perform a lot better, they stick with it and they usually graduate from that college’s engineering program,” Kloenne said. “(PLTW) is totally different from the high school that I went to where it was pretty much show up, take some notes and then dump some information back on tests. It’s very tactile, and the kids, they come in before school, they come down during lunch, I mean, they’re addicted to it.”

The program introduces students to science, technology, engineering and math concepts at a young age so they can sooner discern what fields they might be interested in pursuing. At Widefield School District 3’s first innovation school, Talbott, elementary students engage in exploration, discovery and problem solving as they regularly work through collaborative projects. The process involves trial, error, reflection and retrial until they find success in lieu of a worksheet-heavy curriculum with definitively right or wrong answers.

Principal Andrea Waltermire calls this learning method “productive struggles.” Her students learn not just the content but the soft skills necessary for a successful future.

“As we continue to evolve with our level of science knowledge and technology as a world, I think that those things are going to be really important. It’s not going to be about how to solve a particular problem but how to go about really attacking the problem,” Waltermire said.

Classes are hands-on and self-driven. At Talbott, second graders learning about simple machines brought in recyclable materials to build their own seed-launchers, with each project turning out differently from the next. Fourth grade students learning about volume created their own “volume zoos,” in which they crafted animals out of boxes and calculated their volumes. The activity remains a favorite of now-fifth graders Rhiley Howell and Ryan Jensen.

“It isn’t like we just had to do math. We actually did stuff with it that was fun,” said Howell, who one day hopes to study plants and animals for a living. “I like interacting with people, and in order to do hands-on stuff, you have to collaborate.”

“I’m really shy,” Jensen added. “I like to talk to people I know, and doing this stuff in partners has really helped me a lot because it helps me be able to get over my shyness more.”

Scott Elementary is Colorado Springs School District 11’s first distinguished school, according to the district’s PLTW coordinator Duane Helfer. The program has a 100% participation rate among students since it is incorporated into the regular rotation of special classes alongside art, music, physical education and theater.

This year, Scott students completed an average of four of the program’s more than 40 distinct elementary modules that integrate science, math and language arts into engineering projects. For many, PLTW is a highlight of the school day.

“You think back to when you and I were in elementary school, we all wanted to go to recess or gym because that was always the fun time. It’s really turning for most kids that excitement into wanting to learn academics and use what they’re learning in the classroom in math and in science in a fun way,” Helfer said.

High school students at St. Mary’s can earn dual college credit through the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs when they take PLTW classes.

As freshmen, that can design and 3D print a happy meal toy in collaboration with the chief operating officer of a local McDonald's franchise before presenting to a target audience of kindergartners. As seniors, students break into teams to solve a real world problem of their choosing alongside an expert. This year’s class worked on mobility devices for the elderly, multipurpose clothing for firefighters and durable solutions to potholes.

“All these projects are open-ended. None of them have right answers or wrong answers, but they have better answers,” Kloenne said. “It’s been so great to watch these kids grow in a different direction.”