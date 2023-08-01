Local community members will play a key role in forging their schools’ paths forward this November during school board elections.

The publicly elected board members hold consequential decision-making power, like setting school policy, approving budgets and spending initiatives, hiring superintendents and crafting an overall vision for the district they govern. In districts with notable divisions among current school board members and/or the communities they serve, this year’s election could mark dramatic shifts in priorities and governance.

Terms are staggered, so every board member won’t face re-election in the same year. Some years, however — as is the case for most local districts this election season — a majority of terms will end at once. Voters should pay especially close attention to those elections, according to Colorado Association of School Boards Executive Director Jubal Yennie.

When multiple seats are up for together or under a closely shared vision, Yennie said, major shifts can follow should those blocks of candidates be elected.

During the 2021 election, for example, a slate of candidates that campaigned on conservative views toward hot-button issues triumphed over its competition. Nine candidates in the region’s three most populous districts — Colorado Springs School District 11, Academy School District 20 and School District 49 — won the election after receiving $57,500 in financial support from Springs Opportunity Fund, a group with Republican ties. The candidates promised to improve test scores by refocusing on the basics of reading, writing and arithmetic.

Following a marked shift from a more progressive board in 2021, D-11 soon dissolved its Department of Equity and Inclusion and later parted ways with Superintendent Michael Thomas, whose stated goals were to address equity and close achievement gaps.

More recently, the board shifted D-11 to an opt-in system for surveys that collect data on students’ personal thoughts and experiences, including the Healthy Kids Survey, which seeks to address health problems and to track behaviors and trends. A majority of the board also expressed support for a district-wide regulation that would prohibit faculty and staff from asking students their pronouns. The final version of the regulation was far less specific, however, and made no explicit mention of pronouns. D-11 will have four of seven board seats up for election this year.

Stark changes in district priorities are not necessarily a bad thing, Yennie said. Rather, they are often reflective of a community’s changing interests.

“When you start having those pivots from those standpoints, what we try to teach — and CASB doesn’t take a position other than we want effective governance — we would teach folks to make sure you are working from the values of your community, and oftentimes that gets translated at the ballot box,” Yennie said.

A majority of school board seats will be up for election in Cheyenne Mountain School District 12, Colorado Springs School District 11, Ellicott District 22, Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8, Hanover District 28, Lewis-Palmer School District 38, Manitou Springs School District 14, School District 49 and Woodland Park School District RE-2.

Candidates have until Septem- ber 1 to file their written intent to run for the school board. The exact makeup of a district’s candidate pool will remain murky until that date.

Yennie notes that although the school board is a nonpartisan body that does not ascribe to a particular political party, it is not unusual for individual candidates to shirk that nonpartisan identity.

“It’s gonna happen,” Yennie said. “How we value things and how we frame those things, people can’t just totally dismiss those, but we try to encourage folks to work as bipartisan and collectively as possible.”

Voters shouldn’t automatically dismiss candidates who run their campaigns with stated ties to political parties, he said, since many issues that come before a board are bipartisan. That is, both parties check their personal beliefs at the door in agreement for what is best for all students.

“You want folks that are learners. We want people with open minds to be able to learn,” Yennie said. “We’re in the business of learning. Teaching, learning and helping students grow the best they can.”

In one notable display of politics, four self-defined conservative candidates in 2021 took control of the five-person Woodland Park School District RE-2 board. The district has since catapulted into the national spotlight following rapid changes in alignment with its stated conservative values.

In the span of five months, the board twice appointed controversial interim Superintendent Ken Witt, who in 2015 had been recalled from his position as school board president in Jefferson County; became the first to adopt new social studies curriculum standards known as American Birthright, which were created by a conservative advocacy group; implemented a gag order preventing staff members from speaking publicly about the district without prior superintendent approval; and chose not to reapply for grant funding that would retain mental health workers.

Whereas the board maintains its actions have been in the bipartisan interest of its students, some staff and parents begged to differ. Protests ensued: Students and parents protested in front of schools and at school board meetings, and dozens of teachers conducted a sick-out this spring in opposition to some of the board’s plans.

In response to concerns about Witt’s one-year extension as interim superintendent, Board Vice President David Illingworth said the board still plans to deliver on its promise of a proper search for a permanent leader following November’s election.

How the community votes in November’s election will determine whether the board will continue on its current path. Several opponents have already stepped up to challenge the three incumbents whose seats are up for re-election.

“The community will get their input on one of the most important decisions that we make as a school board, which is choosing a superintendent to lead these schools, lead these teachers and professionals, and lead our kids to a successful future,” Illingworth said at the May board meeting. “They will get that opportunity. They deserve that opportunity.”