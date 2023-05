It’s celebration time for thousands of high school and college students graduating in the Pikes Peak region and the Colorado Springs area. Here’s a schedule of commencement ceremonies.

ACADEMY SCHOOL DISTRICT 20

• Air Academy High School, 10 a.m. May 17, Clune Arena, 2169 Field House Drive, Air Force Academy.

• Aspen Valley High School, 10 a.m. May 18, Falcon Club Ballroom, 3120 Academy Drive, Air Force Academy.

• College Pathways, 9 a.m. May 26, Boot Barn Hall, 13071 Bass Pro Drive.

• Discovery Canyon Campus, 7 p.m. May 17, Clune Arena.

• Liberty High School, 2:30 p.m. May 17, Clune Arena.

• Pine Creek High School, 2:30 p.m. May 16, Clune Arena.

• Rampart High School, 7 p.m. May 16, Clune Arena.

• The Classical Academy, 7:30 p.m. May 26, The Classical Academy North Campus Field, 975 Stout Road.

• Village High School, 10 a.m. May 16, Clune Arena.

CALHAN SCHOOL DISTRICT RJ-1

• Calhan High School, 10 a.m. May 27, high school gymnasium, 800 Bulldog Drive, Calhan.

CHEYENNE MOUNTAIN SCHOOL DISTRICT 12

• Cheyenne Mountain High School, 1:30 p.m. May 28, The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd.

COLORADO SPRINGS SCHOOL DISTRICT 11

• Achieve Online, 1 p.m. May 18, Roy J. Wasson Academic Campus, 2115 Afton Way.

• Adult & Family Education, 7 p.m. June 1, Roy J. Wasson Academic Campus Auditorium.

• The Bijou School, 9 a.m. May 18, Roy J. Wasson Academic Campus.

• Civa Charter High School, 9 a.m. May 26, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.

• Community Prep, 10 a.m. June 3, school, 332 W. Willamette Ave.

• Coronado High School, 9 a.m. May 23, The Broadmoor World Arena.

• The Digital High School, students graduate with home school or Achieve Online.

• Doherty High School, 3 p.m. May 24, The Broadmoor World Arena.

• Eastlake High School, 12:30 p.m. June 24, Tesla Education Center, 2560 International Circle.

• Mitchell High School, 3 p.m. May 23, The Broadmoor World Arena.

• Odyssey High School, 1 p.m. May 19, Roy J. Wasson Academic Campus.

• Palmer High School, 9 a.m. May 24, The Broadmoor World Arena.

• Tesla High School, 9 a.m. May 19, Roy J. Wasson Academic Campus.

CRIPPLE CREEK-VICTOR SCHOOL DISTRICT RE-1

• Cripple Creek-Victor Junior-High School, 4 p.m. May 25, school, 410 N. B. St., Cripple Creek.

EDISON SCHOOL DISTRICT 54-JT

• Edison High School, 4 p.m. May 21, school gymnasium, 14550 Edison Road, Yoder.

• Edison Prep, students are invited to join Edison High School graduation.

ELLICOTT SCHOOL DISTRICT 22

• Ellicott High School, 7:30 p.m. May 19, Rocky Mountain Calvary, 4285 N. Academy Blvd.

FOUNTAIN-FORT CARSON SCHOOL DISTRICT 8

• Fountain-Fort Carson High School, 9 a.m. May 27, Guy R. Barickman Stadium, 900 Jimmy Camp Road, Fountain.

• Welte Education Center, 7:30 a.m. May 25, school, 330 Lyckman Drive, Fountain.

HANOVER SCHOOL DISTRICT 28

• Hanover High School, 9 a.m. May 27, high school football field, 17050 S. Peyton Highway.

HARRISON SCHOOL DISTRICT 2

• Atlas Preparatory School, 2 p.m. May 14, UCCS Gallogy Recreation and Wellness Center, 1420 Austin Bluffs Parkway.

• Harrison High School, 2 p.m. May 25, The Broadmoor World Arena.

• James Irwin Charter High School, 1 p.m. May 25, high school fieldhouse, 5525 Astrozon Blvd.

• Sierra High School, 5 p.m. May 25, The Broadmoor World Arena.

• The Vanguard School, 10 a.m. May 20, school east patio and lawn, 1605 S. Corona Ave.

LEWIS-PALMER SCHOOL DISTRICT 38

• Lewis-Palmer High School, 2 p.m. May 20, The Broadmoor World Arena.

• Palmer Ridge High School, 10 a.m. May 20, The Broadmoor World Arena.

MANITOU SPRINGS SCHOOL DISTRICT 14

• Manitou Springs High School, 1 p.m. May 21, Richardson Football Field, 415 El Monte Place, Manitou Springs.

MIAMI-YODER SCHOOL DISTRICT 60-JT

• Miami-Yoder High School, 10 a.m. May 20, Miami-Yoder main gymnasium, 420 S. Rush Road, Rush.

PEYTON SCHOOL DISTRICT 23

• Peyton High School, 10 a.m. May 21, high school gymnasium, 18320 Main St., Peyton.

• Peyton Online Academy, 5 p.m. May 25, Peyton Online Academy gymnasium, 18320 Main St., Peyton.

SCHOOL DISTRICT 49

• Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy, 1 p.m. May 26, UCHealth Park, 4385 Tutt Blvd.

• Falcon High School, 8 a.m. May 26, UCHealth Park.

• Falcon Homeschool Program, 5:30 p.m. May 25, Springs Studio for Excellence, 6113 Constitution Ave.

• GOAL Academy High School, 10 a.m. June 2, The Broadmoor World Arena.

• Liberty Tree Academy, May 20, time TBA, school gymnasium, 8579 Eastonville Road, Peyton.

• Patriot High School, 2 p.m. May 19, high school gymnasium, 11990 Swingline Road, Peyton.

• Pikes Peak Early Colleges, 8 a.m. May 19, Springs Studio for Excellence.

• Power Technical Early College, 10 a.m. May 20, Jaguar Field House at James Irwin Charter School, 5525 Astrozon Blvd.

• Sand Creek High School, 8 a.m. May 25, UCHealth Park.

• Springs Studio for Academic Excellence, 11 a.m. May 19, DoubleTree hotel, 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd.

• Vista Ridge High School, 8 a.m. May 27, UCHealth Park.

WIDEFIELD SCHOOL DISTRICT 3

• D3 May Way, 6 p.m. May 19, Widefield High School Auditorium, 615 Widefield Drive.

• Discovery High School, 4 p.m. May 19, Widefield High School Auditorium.

• Mesa Ridge High School, 7 p.m. May 22, The Broadmoor World Arena.

• Widefield High School, 10 a.m. May 20, Widefield High School.

WOODLAND PARK SCHOOL DISTRICT RE-2

• Woodland Park High School, 10 a.m. May 27, high school, 151 Panther Way, Woodland Park.

COLORADO SCHOOL FOR THE DEAF AND THE BLIND

• Colorado Springs School for the Deaf and the Blind, 10 a.m. May 26, school gymnasium, 33 N. Institute St.

STATE CHARTER INSTITUTE SCHOOLS

• Colorado Springs Early Colleges, 9:30 a.m. May 18, DoubleTree hotel.

• Thomas MacLaren School, 4 p.m. May 26, Ent Center for the Arts, Shockley-Zalabak Theater.

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

• Colorado Springs Christian School, 10 a.m. May 26, Rocky Mountain Calvary Chapel, 4285 N. Academy Blvd.

• The Colorado Springs School, 8 a.m. May 25, school's Trianon Terrace, 21 Broadmoor Ave.

• Evangelical Christian Academy, 7 p.m. May 25, Village Seven Presbyterian Church Sanctuary, 4050 Nonchalant Circle South.

• Fountain Valley School, 10 a.m. May 27, Fountain Valley School Campus, 6155 Fountain Valley Road.

• Pikes Peak Academy, 2 p.m. May 27, school, 828 E. Pikes Peak Ave.

• Pikes Peak Christian School, 3 p.m. May 21, school, 5905 Flintridge Drive.

• Springs Baptist Academy, 6 p.m. May 14, school, 3500 N. Nevada Ave.

• St. Mary’s High School, 9 a.m. May 22, St. Mary's Cathedral, 22 W. Kiowa St.

COLLEGES AND UNIVERSITIES

• Air Force Academy, gates open at 6:30 a.m. June 1, Falcon Stadium, tickets required.

• Colorado College, 8:30 a.m. May 28, Ed Robson Arena, 849 N. Tejon St.

• Pikes Peak State College, 10:30 a.m. May 13, The Broadmoor World Arena.

• University of Colorado at Colorado Springs, 10:30 a.m. for College of Letters, Arts and Sciences, 2:30 p.m. for all other Colleges, May 12, The Broadmoor World Arena.