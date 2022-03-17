Webster Elementary School is getting a makeover.
Early Wednesday evening, the school held a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate its first remodel in nearly 20 years. Widefield School District 3 officials, Webster staff members, parents and students joined in the outdoor celebration despite rapidly dropping temperatures and a weather forecast that included rain and snow.
Constructed in 1969, the building will receive a fire-suppression system, HVAC improvements, new doors and windows and an insulated exterior face. The school will also be getting ten 10 classrooms, a new gym and a bigger parking lot. The school’s last remodel took place in 2003, officials said.
Principal Rachel Finch said interior renovation has already begun and exterior expansions will take place soon.
Because Webster is an AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) school that focuses on, among other things, career preparation, officials see the renovation as an opportunity to expose kids to the construction and architecture professions.
“We have an opportunity to teach our kids a lot through this process,” said Finch, who took over as principal last spring.
A tax increase and bond measure, approved by Widefield voters in 2017, helped make the Webster remodel possible, officials said. Nearly 60% of the district electorate voted “yes” on measures 3A and 3B, which raised property taxes and authorized nearly $50 million in bonds.
“Building does not always mean (creating) new facilities,” said Carlos Gonzalez, president of the district’s Board of Education. “Sometimes it means adding on, making it better, and improving the conditions that you’re living in. The bond measure really allowed us to do that.”
Construction and elementary education are both daylight endeavors, and having both take place at the same time can present challenges. The noise and debris of a renovation are not conducive to learning, so staff members and students will occasionally have to move around to accommodate the work, Finch said.
“We need to keep the kids safe, and we need to continue educating them as well,” Finch said. “We’ll have to live with the mess for a little while, but then it will be an absolutely beautiful building.”
District superintendent Kevin Duren said the renovation is the beginning of a series of planned initiatives aimed at growing and modernizing District 3.
“Webster has been a mainstay in this community,” Duren said. “We’re going to grow, starting here, and then outward and onward.”