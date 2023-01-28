For nearly three decades, Colorado students have been able to attend any public school in the state for free, regardless of where they live. The application process for school choice, also known as open enrollment, is now underway for the 2023-2024 school year in El Paso County.

Here’s what to know before making your school choice.

How does school choice work?

With the 1994 passage of Colorado’s Public Schools of Choice law, students are no longer bound by school district lines. Families can apply to any public school in the state.

The law resulted in a more competitive education ecosystem, which “ups the ante” as schools vie to retain families and lure newcomers from outside, according to Colorado Springs District 11 spokesperson Devra Ashby.

“In that time we’ve just seen a robust growth of all kinds of different programs and opportunities,” Ashby said. “If your neighborhood school is just not meeting the needs of your child, there are other options out there.”

Different schools cater to different passions and needs. Some boast stronger arts programs whereas others emphasize STEM or trade skills. Choice allows students to find the right fit based on their own interests.

If a parent or guardian wants to enroll their child outside their neighborhood school, they can fill out a choice application on a district’s website. Students can choice enroll into a school within or outside of their zoned district. Classroom capacity is typically the biggest obstacle to an applicant’s acceptance.

Once a student is enrolled, parents will not have to fill out another application as long as the student remains at that choice school. For example, Ashby, who choice enrolled her second-grade son into his current elementary school, will not need to re-apply until middle school, at which point she can either enroll her son at their default neighborhood school or fill out a new choice application.

Application windows vary, and so do expectations

Every district follows a different timeline, so it’s important to know when your school of interest opens its applications and when its priority deadline closes.

Methods for determining applicant priority can also vary between districts, often straying from a strictly first-come, first-served basis. For example, priority in Academy District 20 is first given to in-district families with siblings already attending the choice school, then in-district families with no siblings attending the choice school, followed by out-of-district employee children, returning out-of-district students, and finally new out-of-district students.

D-11 follows a similar hierarchy, though Ashby said the sooner an application is submitted, the better the odds of acceptance since applications are date stamped.

But in D-11, where demographics have shrunk in recent years, Ashby said capacity is rarely a barrier for choice students.

In contrast, Manitou Springs District 14 is much smaller, with about 50% of its students choice enrolling in, according to Superintendent Elizabeth Domangue.

“There are definitely grades and academic programs across the school district that we consistently have a waiting list for from year-to-year,” Domangue said. “If we are at capacity, we communicate with families if a spot becomes available.”

In D-20, where just over half of all students choice enrolled in, classrooms have hard caps on classroom capacity, according to spokesperson Allison Cortez. However, they do try to reserve a few spots for neighborhood residents who might move into the area late or get denied from an outside school of choice. In the event there are no available seats at a student’s neighborhood school, the district will work with families to place their child elsewhere until there is an opening.

For the most part, every student will be accepted as long as there is room at the given choice school. However, some schools have special stipulations, especially charters, that might result in a rejection. Possible factors include expulsion history, course prerequisites or age restrictions. What’s more, smaller schools might lack the capacity to care for certain special needs.

Do your research

Families commonly purchase houses and choose schools before ever setting foot in the state of Colorado, according to Cortez. This method of decision making can easily backfire without proper research.

A newly developed neighborhood does not necessarily indicate availability at the neighborhood school, according to Ashby, who said families sometimes assume expanding housing equates to expanding classroom capacity. This misguided assumption can leave a student without a seat at their nearest school.

Parents are encouraged to tour a school and speak with the principal about capacity before making a move, Ashby said.

Families should also inquire about transportation. Districts sometimes have satellite pick-ups for students who choose a school outside of their neighborhood, according to Cortez. Transportation is not a guarantee, however, like it is at a neighborhood school.

With so many factors at play, Ashby said there is no one-size-fits-all solution for students. When parents ask her which school is the best, her answer is simple: “The best school is the best school for your child.”