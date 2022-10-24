Despite the fact that both her parents are educators, it took a while for Wendy Birhanzel to realize that education was her calling.
Even when she finally got into teaching, the idea of one day leading a district never entered her mind.
“I never set out to be a superintendent, nor would I have envisioned myself being one,” said Birhanzel, who is in her fourth year as superintendent of Harrison School District 2. “But here I am!”
Here she is, indeed.
The Colorado Association of School Executives recently recognized Birhanzel as the 2023 Colorado Superintendent of the Year. It is the latest in a series of honors for Birhanzel, including being named a Woman Making a Difference by the League of Women Voters, but she said she sees this recent acknowledgment as a win for her district.
“This is the best news,” she said. “Our staff and students have worked for this day for so long, and they are why I stand here today.”
Having served as principal at Wildflower and Centennial elementary schools in addition to a stint as District 2’s curriculum, instruction and assessment officer, Birhanzel had an up-close look at the district’s inner workings for years. So when she assumed leadership, she immediately went to work on what she saw as Harrison’s biggest challenges.
“I had been in the district for a while, so I could see from the inside some of the things we needed to address,” she said.
The most pressing issues, she said, were equity in quality instruction, too many out-of-school suspensions and a fissure in relationships between leadership and staff.
Birhanzel, who holds a doctorate in educational leadership in urban school settings, is well aware of the potential long-term effects of out-of-school suspension. Studies have shown that it can lead to drastically reduced grades, lower graduation rates and a decrease in college enrollment. Repeated suspensions have also been linked to higher involvement in juvenile and adult crime.
“We needed to make sure we weren’t over-disciplining our kids,” she said. “We need them in the classroom, because that’s where the learning happens.”
Birhanzel created an equity council and began supporting and training staff members in alternatives to suspension. She also ensured each school in the district employed a full-time social worker to support students. The work has paid off; over the past three years, out-of-school suspensions have dropped 38%, officials said.
Birhanzel has also created advisory groups at Harrison and Sierra high schools. Each group is made up of 20 students who regularly meet with her to discuss ideas and address issues.
“If kids have ideas, I want to support them,” she said. “As long as the ideas aren’t crazy.”
The initiatives have contributed to an 81% graduation rate and helped shrink the dropout rate to 1.2%, officials said.
“Our selection committee could not have been more impressed with Dr. Birhanzel’s leadership,” said Weld County Re-3J Superintendent Greg Rabenhorst, who directed the Superintendent of the Year interview and selection process. “She is a fierce and unwavering advocate for her students, staff and community and the evidence of her impact is clear in every single area of the district.”
Making students, teachers and staff members feel heard is “one of the things I do every day, for probably the longest,” Birhanzel said.
“Listening and giving people a voice is vital to the success of any organization. You need to listen to how it’s working for people, and you need to be open to ideas.”
Allowing teachers and staff to feel a sense of ownership has had a tangible effect on staff retention, which is now at an all-time high, CASE officials said.
“We are so proud of Dr. Wendy Birhanzel and all that she has accomplished for our students, staff and community,” said Harrison board of education President Corey Williams, who went on to praise Birhanzel’s “bold leadership and ability to create endless opportunities for our students.”
As the state’s top superintendent, Birhanzel will be a candidate for the 2023 National Superintendent of the Year Award. But her immediate priority is the same as it always has been: to ensure the best possible education for the greatest number of Harrison students.
“Our kids are the future of our country,” she said. “We need our kids to believe in themselves, and we need to give them the skills to be successful. If we can do that, then we’ll be in good shape as a nation.”