Colorado Springs-area schools will kick off the new academic year with several new faces, programs, buildings, and national honors.

University of Colorado, Colorado Springs will begin the 2023-2024 academic year with a new leader at the helm for the first time in more than six years.

Jennifer Sobanet, a veteran leader with the University of Colorado system who joined the institution in 2016, assumed the role of interim chancellor July 1, filling — at least for now — the vacancy created when Venkat Reddy announced he would step down from the position and return to teaching.

“In Jennifer, the UCCS campus and the community of Colorado Springs will benefit from a history of thoughtful leadership in Colorado,” said CU President Todd Saliman in his announce- ment to the campus. “Jennifer’s experience, kindness and thoughtful leadership style are why I am pleased she will guide UCCS in an interim capacity.”

Reddy, who will remain at the UCCS campus as a professor, said he will assist in the search for a permanent chancellor.

The university also expects to welcome a new engineering building to its campus in the coming months.

Construction on the Anschutz Engineering Center is past the halfway point, which the university celebrated with a beam signing ceremony in May. The 24,000 square-foot center, which will help accommodate the school’s expanded Aerospace Engineering Bachelor’s Degree program as well as a growing influx of students in other engineering and applied science disciplines, is expected to be completed in January.

The college will also drop the “interim” tag from one of its leaders, officials said. Thomas Aicher, who served as interim dean of the College of Business for eight months, will become the permanent dean in August.

Pikes Peak State College (formerly known as Pikes Peak Community College), recently completed its first full academic year under the new name. When Gov. Jared Polis approved the proposed name change, college president Lance Bolton said it would take several months to complete the changes in signage, school literature, etc., but that the overall mission of the school would not change.

“I want to be clear — there will be no change in mission for us,” Bolton told The Gazette last year. “We are growing on the four-year, bachelor’s degree side, but we will remain committed to the two-year mission we currently have.”

To that end, forty-one recent Mitchell High School graduates will begin their college careers at PPSC — on full scholarship — courtesy of the Mitchell Promise, a program initiated by the Dakota Foundation and the Legacy Institute earlier this year.

The college is also preparing to develop the region’s first dental hygiene program, thanks in large part to a $2.5 million grant from the Delta Dental Foundation. The grant will enable PPSC to build a new Delta Dental Oral Health Career Center and expand its existing Dental Assistant program, officials said.

Pikes Peak State College recently received a Gold ranking for military-friendly schools from Military Times, according to school officials.

The college has enjoyed a robust working relationship with area military for decades and routinely shows up on lists of the nation’s most military-supportive schools. Military Friendly, an organization that measures a college’s “commitment, effort and success” in supporting the military, named PPCC No. 2 of all large community colleges in the country in 2022. More than 25% of PPCC’s student body is made up of active-duty military and spouses, Bolton said.

In 2022, PPSC made the Military Times Best for Vets list as one of the top schools in the country for service members and veterans, placing 6th in the U.S. for two-year schools and 47th overall.