Nancy Benham has resigned as superintendent of the Colorado School For the Deaf and the Blind, and the school board of trustees accepted her resignation in a special meeting Thursday.
In a pair of unanimous votes among the six members, the board accepted Benham's resignation and named Tera Wilkins, the former director of curriculum, instruction and assessment, as interim superintendent.
Benham was named the school's superintendent in 2019 amid some controversy as several members of the deaf community voiced concern with her hiring, The Gazette previously reported. She replaced Carol Hilty, who had served with the school for 30 years.
Benham, who earned her doctoral degree in education administration and supervision from the University of Southern Mississippi, is not deaf but has children who are. She had worked with deaf and hard-of-hearing students for years, but had no experience with blind or visually impaired students .
According to board member Allan Ward, Benham announced her departure in an email to staff Wednesday morning. Ward said he did not receive the letter until the afternoon but couldn't comment publicly before the board vote.
"She did it. It kind of put us in a little bit of an awkward spot, but we'll be fine with it," Ward said. "We need to do a communication to our parents ... but in all honesty, I couldn't put the cart in front of the horse, because until we just did what we just did as an action item, [emailing parents] wasn't an appropriate thing to do."
Paul Foster, the executive director of the Exceptional Student Services Unit with the Colorado Department of Education, cautioned those listening to the meeting that the process of replacing a superintendent is not a quick one. Foster serves as non-voting member of the board.
"This will be a process and it will take time," Foster said. "It's not something that can be done quickly."