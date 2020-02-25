Alan Townsend, provost of Colorado College, will be interim president of the private, liberal arts college in Colorado Springs after Jill Tiefenthaler leaves Aug. 1 to become CEO of the National Geographic Society, school officials announced Tuesday.

Townsend, who joined Colorado College in 2018 from the University of Colorado at Boulder, was elected unanimously by the Colorado College board of trustees and will serve until a permanent president takes over in mid-2021.

Townsend said Tuesday in a news release from the college that he will not be a candidate for the permanent position.

The board has launched a search committee headed by its vice chairman, Jeff Keller, a principal in TK Capital Partners, a family-owned firm that invests in manufacturing and education.

The search committee also includes nine Colorado College trustees, four faculty members, two staff members and two students, and will work with Shelly Weiss Storbeck, managing partner of Storbeck Search & Associates, to find candidates for the permanent job.

The search committee has scheduled on-campus meetings and open forums on March 25 for students, faculty and staff, and will provide electronic means for those groups and others to submit ideas and nominations.

The committee will spend April and May creating a document that describes the college, the job and the desired skills and strengths of the new president to use for recruitment.

A new president is expected to be hired by early next year and start in summer 2021.

“President Tiefenthaler has strengthened the college in many ways, and Provost Townsend will continue the important work we have begun in the past few years,” the board said in the release.

“Presidential transitions are moments of great opportunity, but we also understand these transitions can be unsettling. As we begin the search for a new president, we must come together, with optimism and realism, to tell our story and share our aspirations for College College.”

Townsend is CC’s chief academic officer and second-ranking officer, overseeing the school’s budgeting process and serving on the president’s cabinet. Before joining Colorado College, Townsend was associate vice chancellor for research, director of the Institute of Arctic and Alpine Research, and professor of environmental studies at University of Colorado at Boulder.

Townsend had returned to Boulder after spending three years as dean of the Duke University Nicholas School of Environment. He had spent 17 years before that on the faculty at University of Colorado as director of the Division of Environmental Biology at the National Science Foundation and led University of Colorado’s efforts to land the U.S. hub of Future Earth, now at the Boulder campus.

Townsend has a bachelor’s degree in biology from Amherst College and doctoral degree in biological sciences from Stanford University. His research work includes study of how ecosystems work and what those changes might mean for society. He has published more than 100 works and secured $26 million in federal and foundation research grants.

