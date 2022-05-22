When the main attraction entered Ed Robson Arena on Sunday morning, the gathered audience erupted into boisterous applause.

But this was not a sporting event. The stars of the show, numbering greater than 500, were the black-and-gold clad Colorado College graduating Class of 2022.

It was the liberal arts college’s first-ever commencement ceremony at the new multi-purpose event venue, opened to the public in October and named for a former CC hockey standout and 1954 graduate.

Last year, CC held graduation ceremonies on back-to-back weekends at Weidner Field — one for the 2021 class, and a second for the prior class, which did not march in 2020 because of COVID-19 restrictions.

This year’s commencement class — about 60 of whom will either complete their coursework in the summer or had graduated last winter — took their seats at the center of the arena and appeared to collectively exhale, awaiting the ceremonial end of a years-long venture marked by a global pandemic, shifts to and from virtual learning, and an emotionally-charged social climate.

“While I wasn’t here for all four of your years, I know that your college journey was a journey like no other,” said Colorado College President L. Song Richardson, who assumed leadership at the college last July. “You grappled with the uncertainties of the pandemic, you adapted to remote learning, you navigated complex logistics and shifting protocols, and you did it all while making brave choices to keep yourself, each other and our community safe.”

The Class of 2022 will leave the cocoon of academia and enter a world that is different in many ways from the one they left behind for college, Song said.

“You’re graduating at a time when the world is facing complex challenges and messy problems,” she said. “These include: the continued fight for equity and justice; an increasingly polarized political landscape; needless and tragic violence; mental health concerns; and climate challenges.”

Keynote speaker Margaret Liu, a renowned scientist and 1977 CC graduate, likened the graduating class to superheroes, but took care to point out the differences between real-life heroes and the ones portrayed on the silver screen.

Like the comic-book heroes, the 2022 senior class possesses the power to change the world, she said. The power doesn’t come from gamma radiation or a spider bite, but from the people, events and places — like Colorado College — that comprise each individual life experience.

“Your individual stories and powers are therefore actually richer and more compelling than those of the movie super heroes,” said Liu, whose pioneering work with DNA vaccines led Discover magazine to name her one of “The 50 Most Important Women in Science.”

“All of you have been 'powered by place' by your families and friends, your communities, and Colorado College, and you contributed your efforts over years to be here today.”

In addition to the bachelor’s and master’s degree recipients, three people were bestowed honorary degrees: 2008 graduate Jessie Pocock, executive director of Inside Out Youth Services, received a Doctorate of Humane Letters; Alan Ricks, Class of 2005, received a Doctorate of Fine Arts; and Pikes Peak Poet Laureate Price Strobridge received an honorary Bachelor of Arts degree.

Each year, the college's senior class selects a quote they consider emblematic of their CC experience. Last year’s quote, by slain civil rights leader Malcolm X, was “Stumbling is not falling.” This year’s quote came from the late author Toni Morrison: “As you enter positions of trust and power, dream a little before you think.”

Richardson added to Morrison’s advice, saying, “Don’t hesitate to set big, ambitious goals, and declare them out loud. Don’t limit yourself to thinking about what’s practical or what’s currently possible. Dream bigger than that.”