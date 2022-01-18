The president and CEO of a Colorado Springs-based early learning nonprofit will retire after 33 years, according to a Tuesday news release.

Diane Price, who assumed leadership of Early Connections Learning Centers in January 1989, announced that she will call it a career effective June 30, the release stated.

“I am honored to have served in this role and have dedicated my career to caring for our community’s children,” Price said in a statement. “The impact of early education on a child is life changing; high-quality early education also supports the family and our overall community. At Early Connections, we have improved the outcomes of generations of families and I could not be prouder of everything we have accomplished.”

During Price’s tenure at Early Connections, the organization has doubled its childcare locations from three sites to its current six. The nonprofit has also expanded its care to include infant and toddler age children, made reading a priority in its curriculum, developed a professional development program, and built several partnerships with other child care organizations in the Pikes Peak region.

“The success and growth of Early Connections would not have happened without the leadership and dedication Diane has provided to the outstanding staff, amazing children and our supportive community,” said Amy Thacker, Chairman of the nonprofit’s Board of Directors.

Price has dedicated her career to improving the quality of childcare and early education in Colorado. She has served on several local, state and national committees, including the state’s Transition Advisory Group, which is helping implement Colorado’s new Department of Early Education. Price has also been instrumental in enacting Universal Preschool, which will provide childcare and education free of charge beginning in the fall of 2023, the release stated.

The nonprofit has had a succession committee in place for over a year as it searches internally and externally for a new CEO. But Price’s leadership will never be fully replaced, Thacker said.

“Diane will be dearly missed and has provided an exemplary example of what servant leadership truly is,” she said.