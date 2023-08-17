In November, voters said yes to a proposed bond issue of more than $7.5 million to allow Calhan School District RJ-1 to expand and improve its existing Career and Technical Education Facilities.

Last week, at a brief groundbreaking ceremony at Calhan High School, the district signaled that it is ready to get to work on the new facility. Construction is set to begin in earnest, this fall.

To this point, the district’s welding station — constructed from a repurposed shed — only had enough electrical capacity for one welder at a time, according to District Superintendent David Slothower. The new CTE facility will have nine welding bays, woodworking and metal shops, a fully staffed kitchen, and several new classrooms.

“I think I would call that progress,” the superintendent said prior to the groundbreaking.

In addition to metalworking and carpentry, the new 14,000 square-foot addition will house Family Consumer Science and Vocational Agriculture programs, officials said. The space will also serve as an entrance lobby for basketball games and other events in the school’s gymnasium.

Slothower, a longtime advocate of CTE, said the new facility will allow the district to provide a more well-rounded education for its students.

“If we are to provide a truly comprehensive public school education, that means it’s incumbent upon us to make sure that those students who identify on a college path have what they need, and that students who identify on another path have what they need,” he said. “I’m thrilled that this facility will increase our ability to provide those opportunities.”

State Rep. Rod Bockenfeld, who was on hand for the ceremony, said he has advocated for CTE as a way to give students a broad spectrum of career choices.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

“Our mission is always stated as ‘postsecondary success,’ and I think it’s time that we define that as success in all its forms,” said Bockenfeld, who talked about coming from a family of trade workers. “For some students, that’s going to mean a career that needs a college degree. But there are many fantastic career paths that don’t require it.”

Bockenfeld pointed out that a CTE education doesn’t necessarily preclude college.

“If you work as a framer for two years and then decide you’d like to be an architect, now you’re going to college with a goal, with some money, and some knowledge about the field you’re going into,” he said.

The project is expected to be finished sometime in the spring, and officials have promised full transparency throughout the process.

“This project is only possible because of the taxpayers, and we take that responsibility very seriously,” said Steven Mumblo, a project manager. “Our plan is to stay within the bond that the taxpayers provided to us, and to be good stewards of those dollars.”

Residents will be able to log on to the district’s website and visually follow the building process via webcam, Slothower said.

“If you feel a need to know how (the project) is going at 3 o’clock in the morning some night, you’ll be able to log on and do that,” he said. “I can’ t imagine why you’d want that, but there it is.”