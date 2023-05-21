The Broadmoor Elementary School community turned out in force on Sunday to bid farewell to one of its longest-tenured and most beloved teachers.

Brian Reed, a physical education teacher, will hang up his whistle at the end of the school year as he retires after 32 years at the school.

Staff members and current students designated Friday as “Mr. Reed Day,” showering the veteran teacher with cheers and accolades during an all-school assembly. But to honor an educator with three decades’ worth of connection to the community, a single day wasn’t enough.

So on Sunday the school held an open house to allow current and former students and their families to spend a little more time with Reed and wish him well in his future endeavors.

“He’s an incredible educator, and an incredible person,” said Donnie Thomassen, a former Broadmoor teacher who now works in District 11. “His commitment to this school, and these kids, is awesome.”

Growing up, Reed was fortunate to have teachers who showed an interest in him and helped instill values like hard work, kindness, sportsmanship and fair play, he said. As an adult, he felt compelled to pass those values on.

“I had a lot of great teachers and coaches growing up, and they inspired me to help kids be better people — be a good teammate, treat others with respect,” he said. “I wanted to pass those lessons on, and I feel like I’ve done that.”

Reed’s former students, many of whom now have kids of their own (yet still call him “Mr. Reed”), echoed his sentiments.

“Mr. Reed is a great teacher,” said Nicole Helton-Glommen, one of four siblings to attend Broadmoor Elementary over an 18-year span. “This is where I got my start in sports.”

“Mr. Reed is really personable,” said Riley Royall, who graduated in 2011. “He’s had so many students come through here, and it’s like he remembers every one of them.”

Wyatt Furda, a 2023 graduate of Cheyenne Mountain High School, considers Reed a father figure of sorts, and said many other students feel the same way.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

“He was compassionate, caring, loving and knowledgeable,” said Furda, a star athlete who has committed to play lacrosse at Colorado College. “He’s made such a big impact on my life.”

For the open house, the Broadmoor Elementary gym was decorated with scores of pictures of Reed teaching, coaching or sometimes just mugging for the camera with his students. Broadmoor graduates — some young, some not so young — pored through decades of yearbooks and class pictures as they shared stories about their time under Reed’s tutelage.

“This is a special place, this community,” he said. “There’s a real small-town feel to it. People either stay in the neighborhood, or they move away and come back. There’s a lot of stability, a lot of familiarity. … You just know people, and they know you.”

Though he will miss the “wonderful staff and teachers” at Broadmoor, Reed said he’s looking forward to spending more time with his wife, Kim, and their son Brody.

“Now I’ll get to watch his activities and be involved with his after-school stuff in a way that I couldn’t before,” said Reed, who also coached sports at Broadmoor.

Kim, who teaches at Explorer Elementary School, said it will be nice to have her husband at home more often.

“He’s been so dedicated to teaching and coaching, so there have been a lot of late nights,” she said.

“I took about seven years off from teaching to stay at home for our son. So now we’re going to flip it for a while — I’ll be the gung-ho one, and (Brian) will stay at home.”

Reed, who will take the summer off before planning his next chapter, said he hopes the Broadmoor community will give the next PE teacher the same level of support he enjoyed.

“I hope they hire someone who will come in and experience how fantastic this community is, get to nurture the kids, and be their teacher for a long time,” he said.