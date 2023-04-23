A quiet classroom is an unusual, if not alarming, sight for Martinez Elementary School Principal Tara Berry. In some fashion, Martinez's classes are always abuzz with creativity.

Students might study movement through dance to buttress their lessons on the skeletal system, or they might put crayon to paper to visualize their ideas before writing essays. Even state testing days — a necessarily dry and quiet affair — open with a “musical pep rally” as students arrive at school, the hallways lined with colorful words of encouragement.

Such is a day in the life at one of Colorado Springs School District 11’s two newly designated arts-integration pathway schools, which infuse motion and art into daily core curriculum to help students synthesize information in a different way.

Research has shown arts integration reduces achievement gaps in low-performing schools while improving student engagement and attendance.

“You know when you go into school and you didn’t have that opportunity to blossom in the way that you really wanted, and then you finally have it, and you know how you really remember it? We get to watch our kids do that in so many different ways, because we provide them so many opportunities to do it,” Berry said. “We try not to let it be boring.”

D-11 named Martinez and Columbia elementaries as arts-integration pathways earlier this year following a districtwide application process.

The schools are the first in Colorado to receive an A+ Schools designation. A+ Schools is the country’s longest-running arts-based reform model, which began in North Carolina in the 1990s before expanding nationally.

“What we’ve seen post-pandemic is, and it’s really nationwide, that we have a lot of students experiencing and demonstrating apathy towards schoolwork,” said Stephanie Atencio, who will serve as Columbia’s principal in the fall after seven years as principal at Wilson Elementary. Atencio encountered a group of students who were creating a rap of the steps of photosynthesis during one of her first visits to Columbia.

“This is a great way to engage them and/or reengage them in academics.”

A team of researchers at A+ Schools studied the program’s impact on its 2013-2016 cohorts, mining data from two years before the schools entered A+ through their first three years of training. School performance scores increased by a full letter grade for each school that entered in 2013, according to A+ Schools, and the number of students achieving grade-level proficiency increased by an average of 22%, among other achievement gains.

“They learn the content more deeply, and it gets into their bodies,” said D-11 visual arts and performing arts facilitator Laurilea McDaniel. “They’re able to retain it and recall it, and they have no idea because they’re just having fun doing it.”

Third graders at Martinez have seen their reading scores “skyrocket” since the school began partnering with professional authors and illustrators to write their own children’s book, Berry said. To improve state test performance on story elements, students of all grades this year have used shadow puppetry in art class to consider character development and setting.

“They have just gone so deep into it, not realizing that we’re doing reading and language arts,” Berry said.

Financial constraints prevented Berry from participating in activities outside of school as a child, she said, as much as she would have enjoyed trying her hand at dance.

Likewise, today’s students from households with less time or money to devote to outside arts experiences will enter high school at a disadvantage to those who had more access growing up, particularly with audition-based art forms like theater or band.

“That’s what’s beautiful about the way that D-11 and A+ schools are approaching arts for all, because it’s literally for all,” Berry said. “When you walk through these doors, the haves and have-nots disappear.”

Students across the state are welcome to attend, thanks to Colorado’s open enrollment system, which allows families to apply to any Colorado public school they believe is the best fit for their child regardless of district boundaries.

McDaniel said Martinez and Columbia already are breaking down barriers to access by bringing opportunities into the school day, like taking kids to see “Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus” at the Fine Arts Center and participating in dance workshops with Ormao Dance Company.

Opportunities will only expand as the district builds upon its arts pathway in the coming years. The schools are in "year zero," or the planning stage, of a five-year plan to establish its arts integration programming with strong support from A+ Schools. Over the summer, staff from both schools will receive training from the Kennedy Center.

Beginning next year, Columbia and Martinez will have certified dance and theater teachers. The two-year-old partnership between Martinez and Theatre Across Borders, in which professional actors and puppeteers work with fifth graders to create an original play about a classroom topic, also will grow to include Columbia.

Atencio said her long-term vision for the school involves lots of interaction with local artists in and outside of the classroom. She hopes to have students' artwork hanging in galleries during Colorado Springs' monthly First Friday art walks, so the broader community can admire her young students' creativity.

"It's not just isolated in a fourth grade language arts lesson that they're learning," Atencio said. "They are immersed in the arts community in Colorado Springs."