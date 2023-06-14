Riding public transportation was always an adventure for young Tyson Decluette. Each trip brought with it new destinations, accompanied by fresh casts of characters he’d likely never see following the day’s chance encounter.

Even when his parents bought a car, he said, they’d still scrounge together enough change for their son to take an occasional ride on public transit, where he could bring a smile to strangers’ faces.

He remembers crossing paths eight years ago with a frazzled woman shuttling home following a rough day at work. He asked a bit about her, taking an interest in her story, and slowly he watched as her demeanor changed from one of frustration to one of appreciation.

Decluette never saw her again, he said, but those little moments of impact have stuck with him, and have drawn him back to public transit years later, this time as a driver.

Today, the 20-year-old is Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8’s youngest-ever bus driver. The Welte Education Center class of 2022 graduate started in February at just 19.

He gets an occasional questioning glance here, or a passive aggressive comment there, he said, from skeptics unsure of his qualifications. Then, there’s the matter of transporting high school students who are just a couple years shy of his own age. He chose not to reveal that information quite so freely at first.

“I knew if they knew how old I was, they were not going to listen to me at all. I would’ve lost that respect,” Decluette said. “It was my biggest secret.”

Elementary students make a game of guessing his age, to which he responds, “Old enough to drive this bus.”

Indeed, Delcuette is old enough and more than capable, a district spokesperson said. He has undergone the same rigorous training process and carries the same credentials as any driver.

It all came quite naturally to him, he said. In fact, some trainers remarked they felt more at ease with Decluette behind the wheel than many others they’ve guided through the years.

“He was just a stellar driver,” Director of Transportation Robert Leach said. “It’s just played out all the way even to this day where he’s a great employee and a great driver, so on time, great attendance, attention to detail, very professional in his approach to this new role.”

The opportunity began with Decluette’s teachers at Welte, who recognized his test anxiety as a barrier to end-of-year exams. They worked with him to create a comprehensive project by which he could demonstrate proficiency in every subject while incorporating a topic he loved: public transit.

For math, he crafted a budget and considered how he might live off of a bus driver’s salary. For science, he explored benefits and drawbacks to various engines should he one day start his own transportation company. For English, he analyzed key questions surrounding public transportation, such as who has access, who needs access and the issues presented to those groups.

Before the year was through, he’d successfully applied to work as a monitor and started later that July.

“I look at Tyson as being an adult more than people my age,” said Helena Wilson, a monitor paired with Decluette for the summer. “He has more common sense, and he will sit up here, and he just be himself. He doesn’t change, and I just love that about him.”

Decluette got to know Wilson while the two worked as monitors last school year, a position that serves as the back-end eyes and ears for bus drivers by managing student behavior. The two requested they be paired together due to how well they click.

“Basically, I just told him he’s the son I don’t have,” Wilson said.

“That’s what a lot of people say ever since I started,” the young driver said.

As a monitor, Decluette didn’t think driving was a possibility. He’d always been told to wait until 21, and for a long time, that would have been true. But in 2019, Gov. Jared Polis signed legislation allowing drivers as young as 18 to acquire a commercial driver’s license and operate a commercial motor vehicle, such as a school bus, within state lines.

Many districts continued operating under the old age requirements. Insurance can pose an additional barrier, since some providers might not cover teenage drivers, according to Leach. Once Decluette expressed the interest and ability to drive, however, he cleared the topic with the district’s insurance provider and updated job descriptions to allow for applicants 18 and up.

Decluette overcame his test anxiety as he masterfully completed four tests in order to obtain his permit before training officially began with D-8.

“That first day I got behind the wheel, they were like, ‘You sure you haven't been doing this a long time?’” he said.

Decluette ultimately dreams of working city transit or driving a Greyhound bus, he said, but he plans to stick around Fountain-Fort Carson for several years to gain experience and make a difference in the children’s lives.

“I treat them as if they’re my own, like I’m their big sibling,” Decluette said. “I can’t see myself leaving. I love it here.”