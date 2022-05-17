Aspen Valley Campus’ 2022 commencement, held Tuesday morning at the Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts, was a small, brief ceremony, but it was a monumental day for the 14 graduates.

It was the school's first-ever graduation at the Pikes Peak Center, but Principal Robin Koldenhoven said she hoped it wouldn't be the last.

"What a beautiful venue," said Koldenhoven, who assumed leadership at Aspen Valley in 2019. "Every year for the last three years, we have been in completely different venues ... we are hoping that this is the future home for Aspen graduations."

As befitting the smallest graduating class in Academy School District 20, the celebration took less than an hour — the shortest on the day’s docket. But when the graduates moved the tassels on their caps from left to right, the motion represented the end of a journey that included two years of bouncing back and forth between learning platforms, quarantines and various forms of upheaval that accompanied the COVID-19 pandemic.

“You have navigated your school journey well, and have accomplished more in the past four years than any typical graduating classes have,” Koldenhoven said. “I could not be any more proud of you than I am today.”

The application school serves about 180 students from grades 7-12, according to administrator Jo Fletcher, who coordinated the ceremony. The small size makes it a relationship-based campus, where each staff member can get to know each student, she said.

“You can’t get this kind of atmosphere in a school with 1,700 kids in it,” said Fletcher, known to students and staff as “Mama Jo.”

Aspen Valley’s small student-to-teacher ratio also allows faculty members to advocate for the students, sometimes pushing, sometimes pulling — whatever it takes to get them to the finish line.

The student speakers all spoke glowingly of the school’s staff, often singling out teachers and administrators by name, and reminisced about their experiences with a mixture of relief and thankfulness.

“Back in elementary school, I was a horrible student,” said Zoe Schultz, who began attending Aspen Valley in seventh grade. “My best grade was a C — and that was Gym.”

After the laughter subsided, Schultz continued, “Since then, my grades have drastically improved. I am now an A-B student with a 3.8 GPA.”

Cevin Cummings began his address with a warning.

“I have to preface this whole speech by letting you all know ahead of time: This is gonna be the longest ‘thank you’ that you will ever hear in your life,” he said before he spent four minutes showering all attendees — from the staff, to fellow students, to parents — with unabashed gratitude.

“You all are so amazing, and I appreciate you all for coming here today so I could give you this thanks,” Cummings concluded.

Valedictorian Kaitlyn Dalton, whose father also attended Aspen Valley, praised several staff members for making her school experience a memorable one.

“Thank you all for making Aspen Valley a home for me, and for making my high school experience great,” said Dalton, who will begin at Pikes Peak State College in the fall. “I truly appreciate all of you. Oh, and thank you all for giving me As. It feels pretty cool to be valedictorian.”

When the speeches were concluded and the diplomas were handed out, each student walked along a “hug line,” trading embraces, handshakes and pleasantries with a gantlet of staff members. Then they returned to the stage for the ceremonial “turning of the tassel,” marking the end of one journey and the beginning of another.

Schultz, who plans to attend Fort Lewis College in the fall, voiced what most of the Class of 2022 was likely feeling when she said, “I just can’t wait for what happens next.”