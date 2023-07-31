Panorama Middle School is closed for the semester after construction workers found asbestos during a renovation project.

Classes will continue otherwise undisturbed inside former Stratton Hills Elementary School while the carcinogen is removed.

Crews had been working all summer on about $7 million of renovations when they discovered asbestos under several layers of flooring. Asbestos does not pose safety risks when undisturbed and hidden, so occupants were not believed to be in danger prior to renovations, district spokesperson Christine O’Brien said.

The pivot was pulled together “within days” of the discovery, according to O’Brien, and parents were notified by July 13.

“They're going to have the same experience in a different location. What we know about students is they are often much more resilient than adults are,” O’Brien said of the makeshift “study abroad” event. “Overall, I think for finding this surprise so close to the start of school, parents, students and staff have been remarkably supportive.”

Stratmoor Hills combined its students into Oak Creek and Otero elementary schools after years of declining enrollment closed its doors in 2022. The building has since been repurposed for use by Aspire Online Academy, which does not host students on a daily basis. Aspire will temporarily move its operations to other K-8 campuses in the district while the building accommodates Panorama’s just over 400 students.

The elementary school’s sizable space will ensure Panorama students continue to have access to all of the specials and counselors that other schools have, O’Brien said. That being said, much of the furniture was in need of replacement since the middle schoolers have long outgrown the tiny chairs of elementary school days. Other principals and district schools rallied in support to make sure they had enough age-appropriate furniture.

In the meantime, all Panorama students will have access to bus services regardless of previous routes. Existing routes and bus stops will continue to be honored. Those who previously walked to school or were dropped off by family have been assigned bus numbers for the semester. Those newly added buses will pick up and drop off outside the Panorama building. Students will also receive supervision before and after school, O’Brien said.

Renovations were expected to wrap by the start of the school year without disrupting classes. Now faced with asbestos cleanup, those renovations will continue into the fall. Students should return to Panorama in January for their second semester.

Upon their return, students can expect new flooring, lighting, furniture and other cosmetic changes in addition to a new HVAC system, wiring and tech improvements to modernize the building. Those improvements are being paid through Harrison School District 2’s six-year, $180 million bond.

Panorama is simultaneously undergoing upgrades courtesy of a state board of education-approved Building Excellent Schools Today (BEST) grant, which will fund upgrades including a new security vestibule, cameras, upgraded and replaced exterior doors and more. Grant money cannot be spent on asbestos removal, but O’Brien said the district is working to finalize details on how much that mitigation and abatement will cost.