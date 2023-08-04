Moving, clapping, shaking, dancing: Teachers from Martinez and Columbia elementary schools were up out of their seats last week during a weeklong training session on engaging students through art. Their classes will have a different, more active feel when they resume this fall.

The two newly minted Colorado Springs School District 11 arts integration pathway schools are entering year one of their A+ Schools designation. A+ Schools is the country’s longest-running arts-based reform model, which began in North Carolina in the 1990s before expanding nationally.

“You will see a giant shift,” said D-11 visual and performing arts facilitator Laurilea McDaniel. “There’s just going to be more engagement for kids. You’re going to see kids connecting to material in ways that they have never connected with material before.”

This approach to learning seeks to bridge gaps between subjects by incorporating art forms into standard math, science, social studies and reading classes.

Teachers might ask their students to stand up and shake each leg three-plus-three times, then half that, then twice as much, combining movement with mathematics. They might act out the various machinery components from their science lessons, or create a dance for different geologic processes.

Likewise, music, dance, theater and visual arts classes will seek to incorporate topics that students might be struggling with in other classes. Rather than clearly segmented subjects, there will be a cohesive flow as students weave between different periods throughout the day.

“Somebody’s going to have to coach me more about science, and I’m going to need to coach them a little bit about art,” Columbia visual arts teacher Tiffany Holbrook said. “It’s not like they’re going to go in and do a full-on big gigantic painting that they spend however long on, but just being able to touch on those things is going to give those kids opportunities to practice those concepts more than once.”

Faculty say the weeklong training gave them opportunities to discuss and plan among themselves like never before, aligning their lessons in new ways.

Shelly Weakland, a first-grade Columbia teacher, said this new approach to learning will require some flexibility as teachers and students alike step out of their comfort zones.

“Some kids will learn more through visual arts, some through theater, music. I’m not a big musically inclined person, but I can get up there and sing with them,” Weakland said. “It’s going to be more fun for the kids, more fun for us.”

Educators from A+ Learning traveled to Colorado Springs to provide in-person training.

A+ Fellow Christina Garay Lohry said she used to struggle in school as a kid. A kinesthetic learner, she grasped material best through movement, which not every educator understood at the time until, one day, she found a teacher who did. She was smart, she remembers the teacher telling her, but just learned differently from her peers.

That teacher taught her to advocate for herself, to move when she could move, to do hands on lessons when they were available, and to find ways to get out of the sit-and-listen routine with which she struggled.

“That was really an eye-opening thing for me because before that I just struggled for so long, and then after that she released this joy of learning,” Garay Lohry said. “That’s the bottom line. The arts are a medium to open the minds and the hearts of children.”

The bottom line for the week, she said, is to inspire each educator to become that special teacher for their own students.

Teachers will receive ongoing training throughout the year, with three personal development days set aside for arts integration.

McDaniel will also be moving between schools to co-teach classes as teachers get more comfortable with implementing the approach to learning on a wider scale. McDaniel said she is grateful to work under a superintendent and school board that has been supportive of the arts and expanding its programing to new heights.

“There is a lot of laughing that goes on, and a lot of, like- everybody seems very positive,” McDaniel said. “I think people are wildly excited because they see this as a different way for students to show their understanding of academic concepts.”