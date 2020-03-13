All Colorado Springs-area schools closing Moday

Schools in the Pikes Peak area will close starting March 16 because of coronavirus concerns, according to a joint letter released by school officials on Thursday. (Watch the live press conference here.)

The announced closures means an extended spring break for most students. According to the letter, schools, district facilities, and buses will undergo a deep cleaning with hospital-grade disinfectants during the closures.

"What parents need to know is we're taking it seriously," said Allison Cortez, Academy School District 20 spokeswoman, at the news conference.

"This isn't just about school districts, this is about the greater Pikes Peak region and keeping our community safe."

17 school districts, and three schools outside of those districts, have announced closures. Here's the full list:

-Colorado Springs School District 11

-Academy School District 20

-Manitou Springs District 14

-Cheyenne Mountain School District 12

-Elbert 200

-Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8

-Pikes Peak BOCES

-Miami-Yoder JT60

-Harrison District 2

-Hanover School District #28

-Lewis-Palmer School District #38

-Cripple Creek-Victor School District

-Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind

-Calhan School District

-Peyton School District

-Woodland Park School District

-School District 49

-Widefield School District 3

-Ellicott 22

-Colorado Springs Early Learning Colleges

Read the full letter below:

Starting Monday, March 16...El Paso County and surrounding county school districts will close school facilities for a period of 16 days. This action is an attempt to slow the potential spread of infection. The closure will be from March 16 through March 27.

We will reassess the situation as we get closer to that end date, and decide if students and staff should return on Monday, March 30. Superintendents will be calling on the Colorado Department of Education for flexibility on mandatory seat time and state testing requirements.

The decision to close our school districts was extremely difficult, made in consultation with all area Superintendents and out of an abundance of caution for our families. We know that closing our schools will have a significant impact on our families, but we also believe that strong, urgent action must be

taken to prevent the spread of this disease and to protect lives.

During the closure, all schools, district facilities, buses will undergo additional deep cleanings with hospital-grade disinfectants. We encourage the community to continue hand washing and follow other recommendations from the CDC about how to avoid the spread of illness.

Districts will send follow-up communications with additional information to parents that are specific to their local community. Parents should continue to monitor school district communications for updates.

Our goal is always to protect the safety, health and wellness of our students, staff, and families. Our strength as a community is our greatest asset. In making this decision, we are working together to protect each other and slow the progression of COVID-19.

We will continue to remain in contact with public health officials, elected leaders and neighboring school districts and keep parents and media updated with new information as it becomes available.

We thank you for your support and partnership in this effort.

