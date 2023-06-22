Julie Gardner, a math teacher at Manitou Springs High School, says her career has been all about numbers.

Thirty-one years. Three thousand students. Fourteen former students who became co-workers. Eleven courses of instruction, ranging from algebra to personal finance. Seven second-generation students. Six principals. Five superintendents. Two pandemics.

One school. One classroom.

After more than three decades at Manitou Springs High School, Gardner has decided to call it a career.

“The younger me had a lot more energy and creativity,” said Gardner, 55. “But the past couple of years, I’ve been running on fumes at the end of the day. I could just feel that it was time.”

Gardner was bitten by the teaching bug at a young age, she said. As a teenager, she taught her younger brother how to peel a carrot, and felt a rush of accomplishment when he could do it on his own.

“He went from not knowing how to do something, to knowing how to do something,” she said. “I thought that was pretty cool.”

After graduating from University of Northern Colorado with a master’s degree in math education, Gardner sat for a single job interview: Manitou Springs High School.

“It’s a small community, and I liked that feeling,” Gardner said.

As the decades have passed, the school has grown, and so have the class sizes, but the community has pretty much remained the same, according to Gardner.

“They just kind of became my family,” she said.

Without ever intending to do so, she gradually became a fixture at MSHS. Students knew they could come to her with their math struggles, or other problems, and they rarely had trouble finding her; Gardner has spent all 31 of her years in the same classroom.

“I had a view of Garden of the Gods, it was far away from the office, and it was cooler — which was a big deal, because the school doesn’t have air conditioning,” she said. “They wanted me to move at one point, but I was like, ‘Respectfully … no.’”

As a longtime educator, Gardner has actually dealt with two pandemics. The first, H1N1, struck in 2007 and affected two-thirds of MSHS students — right in the middle of final exams. The second one, COVID-19, sent everyone home.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

“I had no idea what Google Meet was before March 2020,” Gardner said. “But we got through it."

Spending 31 years in the same school is a singular experience. Not only has Gardner taught students whose parents once sat in her classroom, she has had several former students return to MSHS as teachers or staff members.

“I knew a lot of my colleagues, because I graded their papers,” she said, laughing.

Having spent more than half her life in the same job, at the same school, in the same room, Gardner has days when she feels slightly adrift. Right now, she feels like she’s on summer vacation. But the 2023-2024 academic year begins in just a few weeks, and she’ll have to resist 31 years of muscle memory.

In that way, she said, her retirement is a bit like that of Tom Brady, the future Hall-of-Fame NFL quarterback who recently hung up his cleats after 23 seasons.

“But I don’t have any plans to un-retire,” Gardner said.

Instead, she has taken a part-time position as a ranger on Pikes Peak Highway, and she will teach a course at Pikes Peak State College. (“Just to make sure I don’t lose my math skills,” she said.) More immediately, her mother, Sally Peterson, is turning 80 soon, and Gardner will head to Missoula, Mont., to help her celebrate.

“My experience in throwing proms has helped me plan this party,” she said.

She’ll miss interacting with the kids, but right now, Gardner’s prevailing emotion is gratitude: For finding a career that she has loved, and a community that has embraced her as one of its own.

“To do this job with any kind of longevity, it has to be part of your DNA, and your soul,” said Gardner, whose mother taught home economics. “It’s what I was supposed to do on this planet.”