Academy School District 20 won’t again stray from its book reconsideration policy in the future, a district spokesperson said following inconsistent book removals that critics argue favored Christian values over minority voices.

Just as classes were letting out for the summer, administrators broke from written policy and quickly removed several allegedly “obscene” books that detailed the experiences of sexual abuse victims. A subsequent request to remove the Bible for similar concerns was left unanswered for more than a month.

The move presumed school leaders’ individual discretion superseded policy. That will not be the case moving forward, D-20 spokesperson Allison Cortez said. Future book complaints will be required to follow the process laid out in district policy.

“They'll (district officials) look at it through an equal lens. They do their best to respond to all equally. In this situation, the timeline said otherwise, but that was not the intention,” Cortez said.

How it all began

The saga began on April 27 when former Superintendent Thomas Gregory received an email co-signed by about three dozen district parents who requested he remove several books from school libraries due to alleged “sexually explicit” content they deemed inappropriate for young readers.

Likening the literature to the promotion of obscenity to minors — a felony under Colorado Revised Statute — the parents requested several school libraries remove “Identical” by Ellen Hopkins, “Lucky” by Rachel Vail and “Push” by Sapphire, the latter of which was written by a queer Black author and was the basis for the Academy Award-winning film “Precious.”

The district responded within a day, and Gregory swiftly encouraged school principals to pull the named titles from their library shelves, according to emails provided by District 20.

The process he followed, however, strayed from established school policy and procedure, which requires the complainant to fill out a “request for reconsideration of library materials” form before a title can be considered for removal.

Responding to a principal’s email asking if he could point to school policy to justify this action, Gregory wrote: “No, but … you are the boos [sic] of the school and are responsible for instructional and non-instructional materials within the school. When a community member raises a question, you are obligated to look into it. As an aside ... if they go the route of a formal 'reconsideration of library materials' request (policy) and it gets to my level, I will have the books removed anyway. This is saving everyone time.”

D-20's process for book removal

The request-for-reconsideration process begins at the school level. The principal at the school in question will arrange a committee of teachers and parents to review the book and decide whether it should be removed.

If dissatisfied with the decision, the complainant can appeal the process to the level of superintendent or designee. That decision can then be appealed once more to the school board, which has the final say in a book challenge.

Confusion surrounded the reconsideration policy at the time of the books’ removals, Cortez said.

D-20 is a site-based district, meaning principals have a certain level of autonomy in running their schools. This site-based management approach is used in the book challenge process, by which individual schools form their own committees as opposed to a centralized district-wide committee. One school can remove a book, while another can choose not to.

Some at the time interpreted this site-based judgment to mean principals could act according to their own discretion on what is best, whether explicitly stated in policy or not. Others believed there was no wiggle room where policy was concerned and that the written process should not be circumvented.

Cortez said there should be no confusion moving forward: Policy comes first, and it should be followed as written. With that being said, policy is always subject to change.

Parent 'copied what they did'

Gregory’s process, which pulled the books without committee review about a week after the initial April email complaint, left district parent Rob Rogers concerned.

Rogers sent an email of his own on June 12, requesting the district remove the Bible from school library shelves.

“I basically just copied what they did,” Rogers said, “ I figured that if policy was going to be bypassed using that specific criteria, then I could do the same thing.”

Rogers would not hear back from the district until July 13, and the matter wasn't resolved until July 21, when all unofficially challenged titles were returned to school shelves. The process took more than four times longer than the previous challenge.

“Whether or not I have a personal issue with the Bible or with any book is truly irrelevant,” Rogers said. “If we’re going to (remove books) for whatever reason, then it has to be consistent, and it has to be equitable, and it can’t be based on individual viewpoint.”

Rogers alerted the Freedom From Religion Foundation, a national organization devoted to the separation of church and state, which requested D-20 “be even-handed in enforcing its policies.”

According to FFRF Co-President Annie Gaylor, based on the nature of Rogers’ request, the organization believes the district was “engaging in content-based discrimination,” viewing Gregory’s quick action toward the initial request compared to Rogers’ to be “favoring the Christian Bible” over the suggested-removed titles.

“Our goal is to stop misguided book-bannings in school libraries that are being driven by extremist groups with agendas to suppress ideas and opinions with which they disagree, and in particular targeting books about LGBTQ issues or from a Black perspective,” Gaylor said, adding that if these “unwarranted bans” can’t be stopped, then policy should at least be applied equally — therefore requiring the removal of the Bible for its sexual and violent content.

In support of Rogers' “tremendous activism,” Chris Line, a staff attorney for the FFRF, began working the case for the organization.

On July 21, 39 days after Rogers’ initial request, Line received a response from the district:

“The District must hold religious texts, such as the Bible, to the same standards it holds all other library books, subject to review and reconsideration before removal. After careful consideration, the District assures that the removal of library materials will be based on established policies and procedures. Therefore, any books recently removed without following the District’s procedure shall be reinstated and subject to reconsideration upon formal request.”

Cortez attributed the district’s delay in response to several factors. Many staff members were in and out of the office on summer vacation, she said, including the principals and teachers who would be involved in book challenges. The district is also going through an active leadership change from Gregory to new Superintendent Jinger Haberer. The former superintendent had to consider what he could do before leaving and which responsibilities would transition to the next leader.

“Is it a great reason? No, but it’s a reality,” Cortez said.

Cortez said Haberer has demonstrated she is a policy-driven superintendent since taking office at the beginning of July. Additionally, she said the district values all stakeholder feedback equally across the board, whether it’s coming from a parent or a national organization like the FFRF.

“Confident organizations can say, ‘Yes, we took a misstep. Going forward, this is how we will do it,’” Cortez said. “I don’t believe anything has been done out of malice. There’s just a lot of moving parts at play, but everybody has the students' best interests at heart.”