After a five-hour meeting Thursday night, Academy District 20’s Board of Education agreed to table a proposed policy change that could affect the way its employees are allowed to interact with students.

The measure, proposed by newly-elected board member Aaron Salt earlier this month, would prohibit staff members from giving students medical treatment, advice or opinions without consent from a parent or guardian except in emergency situations.

Public opinion has been sharply divided on the issue. Some parents — many of whom spoke during the public comment portion of Thursday’s meeting — believe the measure would grant parents primary decision-making power when it comes to their children’s health.

“We do need this issue to be addressed specifically,” said teacher Stacy Adair, who thanked the board “for getting D-20 back to a place where the family is acknowledged as the authority for its students.”

Others contended the proposal is either a knee-jerk reaction to a vocal minority of parents or a COVID-related political gesture.

“Why are you voting on (the proposal) so quickly?” asked Stacy Cowell, a D-20 parent. “This really feels like a political move to appease a select group of parents that you’re having conversations with versus taking the time to invite more voices to speak to this issue and asking deeper questions as to how this policy would affect the climate of our schools.”

Some expressed concern that a policy change might negatively affect “significant support needs” students — who sometimes require immediate assistance — and students in abusive homes, who might refrain reporting their situations for fear that staff members would be statutorily required to inform the parents.

The divided stances of board members appeared to mirror those of the attendees. Salt and board president Thomas LaValley voiced support for the measure.

“Medical treatments and procedures do not belong in the classroom,” Salt said. “We have nurses who are trained for that.”

Board member Heather Cloninger, who attended the meeting remotely, said the language of the proposal was too vague, with no clear definition of what constitutes an “emergency situation” or “medical opinions or advice.” Cloninger also said the board needed to seek extensive legal counsel before voting on a measure that could potentially expose the district to a liability action.

Will Temby, the board’s vice president, was brief in his comments, stating his stance against the measure was already a matter of record.

“I believe the vote is premature,” Temby said.

Board member Nicole Konz also spoke in favor of the measure, but acknowledged the concerns of constituents who said the language was ambiguous. Konz said it would be up to Superintendent Thomas Gregory and his staff to define the scope of the measure.

“It is their job to hash out the details, and that is what they do best because they’re in the schools,” she said.

After more back-and-forth discussion, Cloninger moved to table the proposal. Salt seconded the motion, and the board voted unanimously to postpone the vote until an unspecified later date.