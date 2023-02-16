Academy School District 20 expects to have a short list of superintendent applicants by March 1 with a finalist selected later that month, a consultant with the firm conducting the search said at Thursday’s school board meeting. The search began with a pool of 25 verified applicants.

The board also voted to appropriate funds to finish two building projects first identified in 2017.

Search firm McPherson and Jacobson consultant Walter Cooper presented a summary report on stakeholder feedback following one-on-one interviews with board members and superintendent’s cabinet members, town halls and 4,300 online survey responses. Parents accounted for about 60% of survey participants.

The survey found significant agreement among respondents that the superintendent must prioritize the needs of students and staff; communicate clearly with both staff and stakeholders; be personable, listen and respond appropriately; and be committed to continuous improvement, coaching of others and growing leadership.

There was notable disagreement on some characteristics, however, such as ensuring “distracting agendas” are left out of classrooms and prioritizing academic growth and achievement above all else. The latter point is not an indictment on academic achievement, Cooper said, but likely reflects that some respondents see other issues as equally important, such as mental health or CTE programming.

The feedback will help the board to develop interview questions for candidates.

Candidate public presentations and meet-and-greets are scheduled for March 15. The board tentatively plans to announce and vote to approve a contract for the next superintendent at a special meeting between March 21 and 24.

“I’m pleased with initial results,” Cooper said, “and have no reason to believe we won’t be pleased going forward.”

The board began the search process for the district’s next leader after Superintendent Thomas Gregory announced in October his intent to retire at the end of the school year.

The board also voted to provide additional funding to complete two building projects that have been in the works for more than five years. The board will draw on $4.65 million of an existing $4.97 million in its building fund contingency account, according to a presentation by Chief Financial Officer Becky Allan.

The district will appropriate $2.1 million to a Cafetorium project at Mountain Ridge Middle School. The new Cafetorium will provide a raised stage for instruction and performance, according to the agenda. The project will begin this summer and is expected to wrap in Jan. 2024, Allan said.

An additional $2.55 million from the building fund contingency account will go to a transportation and grounds expansion project. Once completed, the facility will “allow trainers to occupy the same building as other transportation staff, increase functional office space, allow dispatchers to view the bus lot from their work areas, increase the space between bus maintenance bays to enhance safety, and allow for four additional bus parking spaces.”

The “narrow” 20-by-50-foot space between maintenance bays, which would increase to 23 by 70 feet, is one of the biggest drivers behind the change, according to Allan.

The project is expected to begin late summer 2023 and to wrap in fall 2024.

“I’ve been in that facility, the current maintenance bays when they had taken a tire off the bus. It’s tight,” Allan said. “So to have this increased space would not only improve safety, but just the movement, you can have better collaboration, two mechanics working on something, a much more comfortable area.”

Premium dollars from a $230 million bond measure passed by district residents in 2016 provided an initial $900,000 and $5.45 million of funding for the projects, respectively. Those allocations were not enough to complete the projects.

At meetings end, the board voted unanimously to keep a book in the Chinook Trail Middle School library after it was challenged, but it will require the superintendent to add or identify a book that offers an alternative viewpoint.

“Protest Movements: Then and Now” by Eric Braun, created as part of a series from the Smithsonian, discusses movements of the 1960s and how they have since evolved, according to its description. Board President Thomas LaValley described the book as left-wing and in need of a counterbalance.

“The books that we’ve read were liberal,” LaValley said. “None of us are book banners. None of us wanna burn these books or anything like that. We just simply — I want balance. That’s all.”