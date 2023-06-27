After “considerable feedback,” Academy School District 20 announced on Tuesday it will no longer implement new start and end times. The district will continue researching a change that will satisfy family and transportation needs.

"To date, we conducted a comprehensive study, held committees and town halls, and deployed a district-wide survey. Still, we are not closer to finding a logistically feasible solution that meets the goal of student wellness," a news release from the district reads. "You may be asking, what’s next? Our long-term goal remains; creating a Start/End Time Schedule where secondary students start later than their younger peers."

The planned three-tier system would have standardized all elementary schools, high schools and middle schools to begin 40 minutes apart, with one exception. Elementary schools would have started at 7:30 a.m. Forty minutes is the minimum necessary time gap for buses to run their routes, school leaders said.

Parents were quick to push back against the change, saying it was seemingly impossible for single parents or those with children stretched across multiple tiers. In the most dramatic of scenarios, families could have spent nearly three hours commuting to school each day.

“None of that was brought up with anybody, and I think that’s the biggest thing that most people are mad about. We weren’t even given the opportunity to come up with another solution,” said Lindsey Jensen, a parent of two students in the district.

The controversial changes were first publicly proposed at a January board meeting and swiftly approved a week later.

The district cited sleep as its primary motivation and the alleviation of transportation issues as a secondary reason.

After a parent-led movement to reverse the decision, D-20 walked back its decision to implement the changes in the 2023-2024 school year, postponing any changes to the following year and scheduling a series of eight town halls to solicit community feedback.

In May, D-20 released a ranked-choice survey with two new options in addition to its initial proposal, none of which addressed parents’ initial concerns over the 40-minute gaps. Parents once again organized against the change, fearing it could force them out of the schools they’d grown to love.

Jensen, a leading organizer in the parent effort, thanked all involved in pushing back against change "because it's exhausting. It is so exhausting."

“It’s a lot of parents I think that are feeling a lot of stress relief right now,” Jensen said. “I don’t know who all made that decision … it was the right one though.”