Academy School District 20 has named four finalists in its superintendent search. Community members will have two opportunities later this month to learn more about the candidates and provide feedback at presentation events.

The Board of Education hopes to announce its selection for the next superintendent before the district goes on spring break March 27, according to a news release.

D-20 Chief Financial Officer Becky Allan is one of two finalists already working in the district. She has also previously served within the district as executive director for learning services, director for assessment and Discovery Canyon Middle School principal. Elsewhere in Colorado and in New Jersey, she has worked as assistant principal, teacher on special assignment, dean of students and mathematics teacher, according to the release.

Jinger Haberer is the current superintendent of Ellensburg School District in Washington state, but she has previous experience in Colorado. Her roles included director of student achievement, Hinkley High School principal, Aurora Hills Middle School principal, assistant principal and athletic director in Aurora Public Schools and as assistant superintendent of student achievement for Poudre School District in Fort Collins. She has also taught secondary science, language arts and math across Colorado, Oklahoma and Nevada.

Bill Siebers is the current chief human resources officer of Thompson School District in Loveland. He has also worked in Thompson School District as executive director of human resources and principal of Turner Middle School. Elsewhere in Colorado and Arizona, he has served as assistant middle school principal, dean of students and mathematics teacher.

D-20 Chief Operating Officer Brett Smith also comes from within the district. Previously, he worked in the district as Timberview Middle School principal. Elsewhere, he has served as assistant middle school principal, behavior specialist, special education coordinator and special education teacher.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

The first community presentations will be held at Liberty High School on March 15 from 6 to 8:30 p.m., when candidates will make a 20-minute presentation followed by an hourlong meet-and-greet. Presentations will not be livestreamed.

A second round of presentations will follow during the board of education meeting on March 16, which will be live streamed and recorded. Seating is limited and will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

Current superintendent Tom Gregory announced his plans to retire at the end of the school year back in October. He made the announcement months in advance in order to give the board time to find a successor, he said at the time.

“My 32 years at D-20 has been an adventure of experiences, rewards and challenges that have essentially become part of my being,” Gregory said. “Simply put, I believe it is my time (to retire).”

Candidates will privately interview with the school board on March 17 after the community has had a chance to hear from the finalists.