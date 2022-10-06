Three dozen parents, students and community members staged a protest before Thursday night’s Academy School District 20 Board of Education, calling for the resignation of board President Tom LaValley because of a videotaped statement he made for a church event last month.
In the video clip, a three-minute statement exclusively for Church of All Nations, LaValley asked parents to “trust, but verify” what their kids are being taught in schools.
“Hold the district, school and teacher accountable,” LaValley said, in part. “Stroll through the school library. If you see objectionable material, go to the teacher or librarian — or better yet, take several others with you who are like-minded.”
Several people delivered scathing rebukes of LaValley during the public comments, saying that his videotaped statement supported book-banning and encouraged parents to bully and intimidate librarians and teachers.
Bernadette Guthrie read statements from D-20 teachers who either couldn’t make the meeting or were afraid to attend.
“Throughout my decades in education, never have I witnessed a more dire time, including during COVID,” Guthrie read on an anonymous teacher’s behalf. “The suggestion that district staff are somehow grooming children … is not only demonstrably false, it puts us all at risk.”
Meanwhile, nearly two dozen speakers — many of whom belong to the community group Advocates for D20 Kids — expressed unwavering support for LaValley, saying he was simply advocating for parental rights.
“I want to say ‘Thank you’ to this school board — all five of you — and President Tom LaValley in particular — for your leadership,” said Joel Sorenson, a D-20 alumnus.
LaValley said he was asking parents to take an active role in their children’s education and did not mean to upset anyone with his comments in the video.
“I want to say to any teachers, principals or other employees who watched the video I made this past July that my intent was simply to encourage parents to be involved,” he said. “I never intended to upset or offend anyone. Teachers are the backbone of this district, and I have nothing but respect and admiration for each of them.”
Near the end of the meeting, Superintendent Thomas Gregory announced that he intends to retire effective June 30. Gregory, who has been with the district at a teacher and administrator since 1991, said he made the announcement seven months early in order to give the board time to find a successor.
“My 32 years at D-20 has been an adventure of experiences, rewards and challenges that have essentially become part of my being,” he said. “Simply put, I believe it is my time (to retire).”
LaValley thanked Gregory for his years of service and promised a thorough search for his successor.
“You have been a great superintendent, and you will be missed. Rest assured that this board will ensure a smooth transition, and we will hire an excellent superintendent who will carry on the great traditions of this district and will continue the pursuit of academic excellence and character development.”