Academy School District 20 Superintendent Tom Gregory announced Thursday during the district's school board meeting that he intends to retire in the next year.

Gregory, who has been with the district as a teacher and administrator since 1991, said he intends to retire effective June 30.

Gregory said he made the announcement seven months early in order to give the board time to find a successor.

“My 32 years at D-20 has been an adventure of experiences, rewards and challenges that have essentially become part of my being,” he said. “Simply put, I believe it is my time (to retire).”

Board President Tom LaValley thanked Gregory for his years of service and promised a thorough search for his successor.

“You have been a great superintendent, and you will be missed. Rest assured that this board will ensure a smooth transition, and we will hire an excellent superintendent who will carry on the great traditions of this district and will continue the pursuit of academic excellence and character development.”

Gregory's announcement came on an evening when about three dozen parents, students and community members staged a protest before the board meeting, calling for the resignation of LaValley because of a videotaped statement he made for a church event last month.

In the video clip, a three-minute statement exclusively for Church of All Nations, LaValley asked parents to “trust, but verify” what their kids are being taught in schools.

Near the end of the meeting, Superintendent Thomas Gregory announced that he intends to retire effective June 30. Gregory, who has been with the district as a teacher and administrator since 1991, said he made the announcement seven months early in order to give the board time to find a successor.

“My 32 years at D-20 has been an adventure of experiences, rewards and challenges that have essentially become part of my being,” he said. “Simply put, I believe it is my time (to retire).”

LaValley thanked Gregory for his years of service and promised a thorough search for his successor.

“You have been a great superintendent, and you will be missed. Rest assured that this board will ensure a smooth transition, and we will hire an excellent superintendent who will carry on the great traditions of this district and will continue the pursuit of academic excellence and character development.”

Here is Gregory's letter to the district:

It is with both happiness and sadness that I write to inform you I have made the decision to retire at the end of the 2022-2023 academic year. I am happy to see what lies ahead for me and happy I had an adventurous and fulfilling 32 years in Academy District 20. I am also sad to leave a place where I have spent nearly 60% of my life and developed respectful and trusting relationships with our parent community. I believe leadership has a life cycle and I believe my life cycle is ending. In short, it is time for a new leader to take Academy District 20 into the future.

Academy District 20 is in a great place. This year, we earned the Accredited with Distinction designation from The Colorado Department of Education for the fourteenth consecutive year, we ended last year with nearly 80% of our third graders reading at or above grade level, we implemented a strategic plan focused on people and learning, and we are poised to meet the needs of future generations of students. This is a special community that values education and is a great place for students to learn and grow. The future is bright for Academy District 20.

I am committed to finishing strong and to making the transition to a new leader smooth and successful. I am making this announcement now to assure the Board of Education has sufficient time to run a full search process to determine the next Superintendent. You can look forward to receiving updates on the search and hiring process in the coming weeks and months.

These last few years have been challenging for us all and I thank you for your support during my tenure as your Superintendent. Thank you for the opportunity to serve.