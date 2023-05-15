After a parent-led campaign and an influx of negative feedback, Academy School District 20 in February postponed changes to its school start and end times shortly after they were announced in order to solicit community input. Parents say that input was ignored.

The district on Friday released a ranked-choice survey with two new options alongside its initial proposed change, none of which account for parents’ concerns over the 40-minute gaps between each school level. A change is anticipated to take effect during the 2024-2025 school year.

“People feel like this whole thing was a slap in the face,” district parent-of-two Lindsey Jensen said. “It was kind of like checking a box, like, ‘Oh, shoot, they’re mad we didn’t talk to them. They’re mad we didn’t send out a survey. Let’s do that really fast and then do what we want.’”

D-20 currently operates under a staggered schedule in which schools start and end at various times. District leaders announced their plan at a Jan. 19 board meeting to standardize these times under a three-tier system this fall, citing more sleep time for students as the primary motivation and the alleviation of transportation issues as a secondary reason. All elementary schools would run 7:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., high schools would run 8:10 a.m.-3:15 p.m. and middle schools would run 8:50 a.m.-3:55 p.m. Challenger Middle School was the one exception, running 8:20 a.m.-3:25 p.m.

In addition to this initial proposal, the new survey includes the following two options:

Option B: Middle school runs 7:30 a.m.-2:35 p.m., high school runs 8:10 a.m.-3:15 p.m. and elementary school runs 8:50 a.m.-3:55 p.m.

Option C: Middle school runs 7:45 a.m.-2:50 p.m., high school runs 8:25 a.m.-3:30 p.m. and elementary school runs 9:05 a.m.-4:10 p.m.

“The family unit is kinda destroyed in these scenarios. My kids when they’re in elementary and middle school for those three years are not going to see each other. There’s a three-hour difference in what they would normally have for home time,” Jensen said.

Among parents’ primary concerns were early morning bus stops — sometimes before sunrise — for elementary-aged students and unrealistic morning and afternoon commutes that could span more than two hours each way, according to a statement provided by D-20. Whereas the district was able to address the first concern, it was not able to address the second “based on the geography of the district and times required to redeploy (buses) between start times.”

“In the future if additional routes can be delivered and transportation can be staffed at 100% the turnaround time between start times can be reduced,” the statement reads. “This has been a multiple year process and the current plan is to make a decision under the current Superintendent so that staff and families have more than a year before implementation begins in the fall of 2024.”

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

The 40-minute difference between start times is the minimum duration necessary for buses to run their routes, Chief Operating Officer Brett Smith said at the January meeting. Streamlining times under the new schedule would decrease bus routes by 10%, thus freeing up buses for more field trips, activities and athletics that the understaffed transportation department sometimes has to cancel because of a lack of drivers.

School board members said this was only the beginning of a greater discussion to come. A final decision was made five days later.

Parents organized in opposition to the change and flooded school board meetings to outline the impact such a move would have on their lives. Jensen created a petition urging the district to reverse course and amassed support from more than 2,000 people within a week.

The district walked back its decision a week later, pushing any changes to the following school year and scheduling a series of eight town halls to hear from the community.

District parent-of-two Mariah McCarty said she followed along with recaps from each of the town halls and noticed a slight shift in the district’s approach over time. Whereas the decision appeared more set-in-stone during earlier meetings, she said administration officials appeared more empathetic toward community concerns during later meetings.

She was hopeful before the survey landed in her inbox.

“Overall, I felt pretty discouraged about the fact that they gave us these three choices, and none of them are ideal, and it doesn’t seem like any of them took into consideration parents or (students) needs, especially on having a 7:30 start on any of the options,” said McCarty, whose soon-to-be middle and high school children will have to share a morning commute regardless of their official start times. “I don’t see where the extra sleep is happening.”

Jensen and other D-20 parents started a new petition once again calling for the district to reverse course. About 200 parents have signed on in support as of Monday afternoon, many of whom said the district’s claimed intention of improving sleep schedules is a veiled excuse for trying to address the transportation crisis at hand.

“The problem with this plan is trying to force a three tier bus system. The district needs to drop that idea all together and find a different way to address the (busing) problem,” one signer wrote in support of the petition.

“We shouldn’t be punished for having families. Especially not at the convenience of the school district,” wrote another.