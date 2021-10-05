Three top administrators and an administrative secretary at Vista Ridge High School are no longer employed by District 49, school leaders said in an email to parents Monday.

Assistant Principals Angela Duca and Sarah Ricci, Athletic Director Brandon Monson and Administrative Secretary Tracey Sousa are the officials no longer with the school, the email said.

The officials "will not be returning to our school this year and have separated from the school district," Principal Jason DaLee and zone Superintendent Dan Snowberger said in the email.

The school announced it had last week hired four veteran administrators to work in interim roles as leadership works to permanently fill the openings, according to the email. The new hires include three retired principals and a retired athletic director.

Duca and Ricci were two of three assistant principals at the school, according to its website.

In the email, school leaders thanked remaining administrators, "who have worked tirelessly to support us as we've been shorthanded this past month."