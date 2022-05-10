Three Colorado Springs high school students were recently granted full-ride college scholarships as part of a program designed to keep Colorado’s sharpest young minds within state lines – at least for another four years.

Aidan Janney of Coronado, Chloe Kemp of Pine Creek and William Navarrete Moreno of Colorado Springs Early Colleges were tapped for the Boettcher Foundation Scholarship as part of the largest scholar group in the history of the program.

Established in 1952, the Boettcher Foundation typically awards 42 scholarships annually, selecting the most impressive candidates from the roughly 1,500 students who apply each year.

But this year, in celebration of the scholarship program’s 70th year, the nonprofit expanded the program, selecting 50 top students from the record 1,700 who applied.

“These 50 young leaders are talented, responsible, intellectually curious, have outstanding character, and possess resilience beyond measure,” Katie Kramer, foundation president and CEO, said in a statement. “The sense of responsibility and commitment to community-building among this class impressed us in profound ways.”

This year’s group of scholars include a published children’s book author, the owner of a digital art, design and advertising business, the owner of a student pilot’s license, and a certified Emergency Medical Technician who volunteers 35 hours a week for a local fire department.

The four-year scholarship will cover nearly all expenses at the Colorado school of the recipient’s choice, including full tuition, fees, books and a stipend for living expenses.

All three area students will attend schools in the University of Colorado system, according to the release. Janney and Kemp will attend at the Boulder campus, while Moreno will attend at the Denver campus in the fall.

The full list of recipients is available at www.boettcherfoundation.org/2022_boettcher_scholars.