Three Colorado Springs childcare centers have had their licenses suspended after an investigation unveiled that the centers had used forged and falsified employee background check documents for its employees, according to the Colorado Department of Early Childhood.

According to the department, a summary suspension was served May 21 to the three Life Centered childcare centers: Life Centered Tiny Toes in Colorado Springs, and Life Centered School Age Center and Preschool in Security following a nearly 6-month investigation into the company. In total, Life Centered was licensed to care of more than 200 children of ranging ages between 6 months and 18 years old through those three licenses.

Documentation from the CDEC states that in January of 2023, federal grant money was given to the company’s preschool and childcare facility center through the Colorado Childcare Stabilization and Sustainability Grant. As part of the grant money, the CDEC conducted an audit of the centers' use of the funds. That audit found “Licensee provided false and/or misleading information and documentation to auditing staff throughout the course of the investigation."

Specifically, on May 18 and 19, the department determined numerous documents relating to background checks of employees with direct access to children, regarding things like past issues of child abuse and neglect, and CPR certifications appeared to be falsified.

The CDEC report specifies that two of the center employee CPR/First Aid certification cards had been forged.

“The Department has reasonable grounds to believe and finds that the Licensee (Life Centered Child Care) has been guilty of willful and deliberate violations and that the operation of these childcare centers present a substantial danger to the public health, safety, and welfare requiring emergency action,” the CDEC said in its suspension announcement.

Both the Tiny Toes location off of Jet Wing Drive and Chelton Road, and the school-aged and preschool program location off of Marquette Drive in Security are currently listed as "permanently closed" by Google.

A spokesman for the Colorado Springs Police Department said Wednesday that there is no ongoing criminal investigation associated with the revelations of the CDEC's report.

The Gazette has reached out to Life Centered for comment, and is awaiting a response.