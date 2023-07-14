Under scattered showers — and a dash of hail — hundreds celebrated the opening of a two-story recreation center in Widefield School District 3 on Friday.

The $23.7 million Widefield Parks and Recreation center is a first of its kind for the district. The facility begins regular operation hours on Monday with 500 individuals already signed up to enjoy its list of recreational amenities, including an indoor suspended walking track, three full-size courts, exercise rooms and kitchen-equipped meeting rooms, among others. The center will also host special classes, activities, leagues and events.

“It’s crazy and surreal to see something like this in the spot where I used to play T-ball,” said Widefield alumnus Andrew Magalong. “This is gonna be a great benefit for all.”

Membership is open to all community members. Taxpaying residents — those who live within D-3 boundaries, regardless of whether they have children enrolled in school — will receive membership discounts because their taxes already pay into the rec center’s operation. D-3 staff members are eligible for even greater discounts.

The 65,000-square-foot facility sits just down the road from Widefield Elementary School and is envisioned as a “community hub” for residents of the southeast portion of Colorado Springs, according to Eric Hunlen, the executive director of Widefield Parks and Recreation. WPR is the only parks and recreation department in the state that is owned, operated and governed by a school district, Hulen said. WPR was assimilated into D-3 in 1978 and is subsidized through district taxes.

Memberships are required to access the workout area, swimming pool and fitness classes such as yoga and tai chi. People need not be members, however, to enjoy certain community events such as movie screenings on the lawn or teen nights, or to participate in sports leagues like youth baseball or adult cornhole.

“We have always been a community that’s been based on family and collaboration. What a way for us as a school district and parks and rec to be together and really build a new opportunity for our families,” Superintendent Kevin Duren said during Friday’s ribbon cutting. “It’s like a small town that’s next to a larger city, and this is just one more reason for us to gather and collaborate.”

The facility itself does not include an aquatic area, but members have access to the existing swimming pool across the street, which is undergoing $1 million in renovations. Though not required, members can reserve a time at the pool online to guarantee their spot on near-capacity summer days.

Pending future funding, WPR plans to next add changing rooms and a 14,000-square-foot space for swimming pools to the new facility.

Those wanting to test the waters before committing to a membership can buy day passes at $6.50 for youth and seniors and $7.50 for adults.

Construction began last spring in collaboration with architects at LKA Partners and Nunn Construction. No money was pulled from the school district budget, nor were taxes raised to fund the project. Instead, $4.7 million came from the WPR general fund, and $19 million came from certificates of participation bonding. COPs will be paid back through annual $1 million WPR general fund transfers.

“When I was a kid, I used to ride my bike over to this campus and swim, and get a book at the library, and sit out underneath these trees and just dream about the future,” said Hulen, who passed through D-3 schools some 40 years ago. “To be in a position where I was able to work with a group to complete this project — it’s personal.”

The WPR Recreation Center will begin normal operation Mondays through Fridays. A full list of membership rates, leagues and events can be found online at parksandrec.wsd3.org.