A student a Ranch Creek Elementary in Academy District 20 has tested positive for COVID-19, the district said in a news release on Saturday.
The student, who officials said was showing symptoms on Friday, will isolate at home, and 14 students and four staff members identified as close contacts were sent home to quarantine.
Staff and students will remain at home until it's safe for them to return.
District 20 has asked teachers, staff, students and families to continue to self-screen before coming to the school each day. More information on District 20's safety COVID-19 protocols can be found here.
