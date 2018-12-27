Colorado’s General Assembly will begin Jan. 4, about a week earlier than normal, but members of the Joint Budget Committee are already meeting.
And state Rep. Daneya Esgar, who last month was elected to a second term, said she wants to better fund education and shrink the state’s exploding health care costs.
State Democrats elected Esgar, whose 46th House district includes Pueblo West, as vice chair of the Joint Budget Committee last month. The newest iteration of the group of four Democrats and two Republicans will officially convene as the General Assembly comes into office next week. The six legislators are responsible for managing the state’s budget.
Esgar noted that she is one of three legislators on the committee from outside the metropolitan Denver area. Alongside her are Republican state Rep.-elect Dennis Hisey, whose District 2 covers Peyton, Calhan and Fountain and Idaho Springs to the north, and Republican state Rep. Bob Rankin, whose District 57 covers Craig and the northwest corner of the state.
“Having a voice on the JBC is going to be incredibly helpful to make sure the priorities set here in the capital impact people across Colorado in equal ways,” Esgar said.
Those priorities need to start with increasing education funding across the state and ensuring that Coloradans can afford health care, she said.
“We need to make sure the (school) districts that are hurting the most get the attention they need,” she said. “And Pueblo County has been hit really hard by the opioid crisis. It’s time for the state to really step in.”
Part of that issue is ensuring the Colorado Mental Health Institute at Pueblo is funded appropriately, Esgar said.
More Pueblo County residents are leaning on that hospital since St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center laid off staff, she said.
“We’re putting our heads together to find a solution to make sure more people have health care. Period,” she said.
Hisey said the committee will likely discuss funding for child welfare programs and affordable housing, among other things. He acknowledged that Republicans will be in the minority in both chambers of the legislature, so a bipartisan approach is necessary to achieve his goals.
“Colorado works best when we all work together,” Esgar said, noting that the bipartisan committee is already working well together. “Myself and Dennis Hisey, we’re going to really be pushing some issues that may not have been heard quite as loudly before for southern Colorado.”
Democratic state Rep. Chris Hansen, District 6, said more specific details will become available from the committee soon after the General Assembly convenes. He, like Esgar, was elected to a second term last month and subsequently voted into a seat on the committee.
“I think we’ve got the chance to move some things that might not have been able to move in previous years,” he said. “There’s a lot of interest in trying to get something more sustainable for transportation and education in place. We’ve been underfunding both areas for a long period of time.”
But part of that work relies on Gov.-elect Jared Polis and his administration, Hansen said. Polis should submit his 2019 budget amendments to the committee about six weeks after he takes office, he said.
“We’ll see the approach the new administration takes,” he said.
