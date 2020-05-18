Ecumenical Social Ministries, where for more than 30 years those in need in downtown Colorado Springs turned when they had nowhere else to turn, is closing for good.
The charity, which served tens of thousands of people each year, provided low-income or indigent individuals and families in crisis with food, healthcare, clothing, housing and transportation assistance, as well as access to services to help them get back on their feet. It also ran the city’s largest food pantry.
In late March, the nonprofit closed its offices at 201 N. Weber St. and suspended services “until further notice,” because of the coronavirus pandemic. Its board announced Monday the closure would be permanent.
“This was a gut-wrenching decision for this board,” administrator Nancy Trosper said in a statement. “We honor and thank our peer agencies who have helped us through these last months and have coordinated with us in partnership to serve our city over these many decades.”
Trosper didn’t provide details about what led to the decision to close, but said the board had for some time been trying to map out a future and “understand the sustainability,” in a changing — and challenging — funding landscape and scope of need.
“When ESM was founded ... there were very few services available to at-risk families and those living below the poverty line in the Colorado Springs downtown area,” Trosper said. “ESM was founded in order to coordinate services between local churches to help the disadvantaged population during a time when this type of mission work was not yet being done. Its original purpose is now being accomplished by many expert organizations," including Catholic Charities, Westside CARES, Crossfire Ministries, Family Promise and Springs Rescue Mission.
Ecumenical Social Ministries was founded in 1984 by eight historic downtown churches in a bid to channel the altruistic power of the faith community to serve the poor and marginalized. Since then, its minimal staff and many volunteers served hundreds of thousands of clients, and its mission and breadth were expanded to include housing assistance and other crisis aid, as well as access to practical amenities for the homeless, such as laundry facilities. Before the Springs Rescue Mission expanded its campus in 2017, ESM was the only place they could take a shower.
The departure of the nonprofit’s executive director in January led to a pause and opportunity to look at the mission “through a new lens,” said Trosper.
“The historic downtown churches that have supported ESM over the years can now pause as well to rethink how each of them want to be involved with the different agencies in our city who are taking care of our disadvantaged neighbors,” Trosper said, adding that any unspent money in ESM's coffers will be distributed among its charity partners.
Others in the nonprofit community say they are bracing for the ripple effects of the loss of a long-time staple and resource, especially at a time when many charities are struggling and need is on the rise.
“The loss of ESM in our community is going to be huge for people who are not only experiencing homelessness, but those who live downtown who were using them for supplemental food, because they were a food pantry for the downtown area,” said Beth Roalstad, of Homeward Pikes Peak, which provides housing and services to the chronically homeless. “Organizations like ESM have been the foundation for our community’s safety net. And if this one closes and the pressure mounts on others, are they going to be able to withstand the increased demand for services?”
Ecumenical Social Ministries was part of a geographically organized network of nonprofit organizations, including Mercy’s Gate, Tri-Lakes CARES and Westside CARES, providing aid and resources to the neediest residents of the southern Front Range, Roalstad said.
“I think it’s going to create a big gap in services in our safety net response to people who are very low income and those who are homeless,” said Roalstad, whose countywide agency has experienced an increase in calls since ESM’s closure. “A big catchall agency is frequently Catholic Charities, but I don’t think they can be absorbing all of the needs that ESM used to handle for the community.”
Since ESM closed March 27, Westside CARES, one of its partner agencies, has had a surge in clients accessing its food pantry, CEO Kristy Milligan said.
Need everywhere is on the rise, she said, but so is awareness.
“I am confident that the spirit of philanthropy and collaboration that has defined the direct service sector in the greater Pikes Peak region for decades will continue, and we will all work together to ensure our neighbors in need are able to access lifesaving services,” Milligan said.